This popular vegetarian restaurant in Kolkata has a new menu that’s nothing short of flavour bombs

Salt Lake’s Naan Dosa Pavs has a new menu drawing from innovation and fusion of flavours and we headed over without delay.
The Pav is Naan Dosa Pavs could not have been presented in a quirkier way when two Inverted Pavs reached our table. Crispy fried bonbons of masala aloo mash with a dash of lemon juice and a side of chana chutney was all we needed to kick off our meal. We gulped down this spicy treat in a jiffy with a Chilli guava mocktail. The fresh guava flavour with a rim coated with red chilli powder and salt, the spice remained on our taste-buds long after the whole glass of this refreshing drink was emptied without a blink.
Combining the Naan and Pizza into a single shareable snack was their next presentation, the Naanizza. Crunchy, tangy, cheesy, and full of bell pepper and paneer, this vegetarian alternative to a classic pizza won our hearts. We could spend hours looking outside the glass windows, seeing the weather change and chill with a plate of the delicious tikki, round patties with a crunchy coating and mashy and chunky texture of their filling.
Moving on to the mains was the combination of Peri Peri Naan and Cheesy Aloo. While menus have tried to introduce variations to the classic tandoor-baked naan, the sass of the peri peri spice was new to our palate and, needless to say, very welcome. It gave the otherwise regular flavoured smokey naan an Indian spicy tinge, etching it into our memories.
The Cheesy Aloo resembled jacket potatoes submerged in gravy topped with fresh cream. These were hollow potato rounds with a cheesy filling inside. Those looking for a cheese-gasm can definitely opt for this dish.
We wrapped up with the Brownie overload. Three hot and sizzling brownie cubes with chocolate and vanilla ice cream scoops on top, served with hot chocolate sauce, was a dessert haven. It may require you to ditch the measured calories and jump onto it to celebrate your cheat moments.
Open from 11 am – 11 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800
At Godrej Waterside Building, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.