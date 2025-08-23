This popular vegetarian restaurant in Kolkata has a new menu that’s nothing short of flavour bombs

Combining the Naan and Pizza into a single shareable snack was their next presentation, the Naanizza. Crunchy, tangy, cheesy, and full of bell pepper and paneer, this vegetarian alternative to a classic pizza won our hearts. We could spend hours looking outside the glass windows, seeing the weather change and chill with a plate of the delicious tikki, round patties with a crunchy coating and mashy and chunky texture of their filling.

Moving on to the mains was the combination of Peri Peri Naan and Cheesy Aloo. While menus have tried to introduce variations to the classic tandoor-baked naan, the sass of the peri peri spice was new to our palate and, needless to say, very welcome. It gave the otherwise regular flavoured smokey naan an Indian spicy tinge, etching it into our memories.