Indulge in a luxurious Italian brunch at this Kolkata hotel

Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences is all set to make your Sundays in February extraordinary with the Bella Tavola Brunch, hosted at The Square. This brunch, combining the sophistication of Italian cuisine with a touch of global culinary artistry, creates a luxurious dining experience for all food enthusiasts. With a curated menu that showcases the best of Italian flavours and international dishes, the Ciao Italia Brunch promises to be a memorable experience for those looking to indulge in a vibrant, culinary celebration.
Curated by Executive Chef Vikram Jaiswal and his skilled team, the ‘Ciao Italia Brunch’ offers the best of Italian cuisine. People can indulge in a wide variety of traditional Italian delicacies, from the rich and comforting freshly baked Frittata to the decadent and creamy Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina. The brunch also features the savoury Torta Salata, a classic Italian savoury pie, along with mouth-watering classic pizzas prepared with the finest ingredients. Each dish is crafted to showcase the authentic flavours and culinary traditions of Italy.
"From the rich flavours of handcrafted pastas to the comforting aroma of wood-fired pizzas, every dish at the brunch is thoughtfully curated to transport one to the heart of Italy," says Vikram.
Chef Vikram brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career, having worked with prestigious establishments and part of his culinary journey includes completing master classes from the esteemed Alain Ducasse, holder of Three Michelin stars.
At the Ciao Italia Brunch, explore his creative approach to menu development, introducing innovative dishes that tantalise the taste buds of discerning diners. With meticulous attention to detail, chef Vikram along with this team will ensure that each dish is executed with precision, maintaining the highest standards of quality. His leadership skills have been demonstrated through effective team management, fostering a collaborative and inspiring kitchen environment.
In addition to the Italian fare, the spread boasts a vibrant and exciting mix of international flavours, ensuring there is something to delight every palate. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean salads, made with fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold, zesty dressings, alongside perfectly baked artisanal breads, adding a unique and refreshing twist to the dining experience. This seamless combination of traditional Italian fare with global specialties ensures a dining experience that is both familiar and exciting, making it the perfect way to spend a leisurely Sunday.
Adding to the allure, people of the city will enjoy exclusive live music and entertaining engagement activities, setting the stage for a perfect Sunday indulgence. The combination of exceptional food, enchanting entertainment, and a relaxing environment promises an unforgettable dining experience for all.
When: Sundays of February (9, 16, 16, 23) | 12.30 to 4 pm
Price: INR 1999 +
Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156