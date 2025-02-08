Indulge in a luxurious Italian brunch at this Kolkata hotel

Chef Vikram brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career, having worked with prestigious establishments and part of his culinary journey includes completing master classes from the esteemed Alain Ducasse, holder of Three Michelin stars.

At the Ciao Italia Brunch, explore his creative approach to menu development, introducing innovative dishes that tantalise the taste buds of discerning diners. With meticulous attention to detail, chef Vikram along with this team will ensure that each dish is executed with precision, maintaining the highest standards of quality. His leadership skills have been demonstrated through effective team management, fostering a collaborative and inspiring kitchen environment.

In addition to the Italian fare, the spread boasts a vibrant and exciting mix of international flavours, ensuring there is something to delight every palate. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean salads, made with fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold, zesty dressings, alongside perfectly baked artisanal breads, adding a unique and refreshing twist to the dining experience. This seamless combination of traditional Italian fare with global specialties ensures a dining experience that is both familiar and exciting, making it the perfect way to spend a leisurely Sunday.