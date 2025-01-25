Here’s a look at the exciting dishes to try out at the newly opened Asian diner in Kolkata

Time stopped as we occupied a cosy window seat at the newly opened Asian fare Sapodilla and observed as the world went by about its business on the main street. Looking inside, the diner was beautifully and subtly decorated with wallpapers and paintings in pastels and deep colours with gold and silver lining along with several carefully collected thematic curios which made the interiors look vibrant, classy, and sophisticated.
For lunch, we started off with the Kiss of the Dragon mocktail which won us over in first sight with its deep magenta dragon-fruit colour and a smoky presentation with liquid nitrogen. The drink was a combination of dragon fruit, mint, and lemon, however, its striking sweetness hit the palate the most. We moved on to the meatier side with the Dhuandhar Chicken Tikka, which as the name suggests were succulent kebabs with a smoky flavour. The charcoal–charred edges gave a coarse texture to the soft and flavourful meat which made it a delicious way to start our course.
For those who love seafood or specifically prawns, cannot miss out on the Singapore Chilli Prawns. Jumbo Prawns cut into small cylinders and batter-fried first gave it the much-desired crunch. These pieces were then wok tossed with bell-peppers, spring onions, red cabbage and more giving it a sharper oriental flavour. Up next, came one of the fundamental dishes in an Asian menu but with a twist. The Drums of Heaven Shandong Style, had a spicy flavour to it due to the prime notes of star anise, onion and chilli flavourings which left a slight heat-filled after-kick; but we felt they could have been a tad bit softer during the bite.
For the mains, we devoured the Coconut T-bun chicken. A bowlful of sweet and spicy shredded chicken along with a coconut and lotus flower steam bun was wholesome and comforting. The dish had all the correct flavours balanced beautifully. The buns were warm and soft and easily tearable while the sweet and spicy chicken side complemented the sweetness of the coconut in the buns. A pork variety is also available for those who prefer something different.
Lastly, it was time to wrap up with a Roasted Pork Shapta. What was interesting was in the cuts of the pork. The meaty part was kept intact while the fatty layers were thinly cut, providing both but the meat in excess. The sweet and tangy flavour of the dish itself balanced the meat and the unique combination made for a perfect meal-ender on a winter afternoon.
DD/7, 1st Floor, Prangan Building, Salt Lake, Sector 1
12 noon – 10:30 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+