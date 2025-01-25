Here’s a look at the exciting dishes to try out at the newly opened Asian diner in Kolkata

For those who love seafood or specifically prawns, cannot miss out on the Singapore Chilli Prawns. Jumbo Prawns cut into small cylinders and batter-fried first gave it the much-desired crunch. These pieces were then wok tossed with bell-peppers, spring onions, red cabbage and more giving it a sharper oriental flavour. Up next, came one of the fundamental dishes in an Asian menu but with a twist. The Drums of Heaven Shandong Style, had a spicy flavour to it due to the prime notes of star anise, onion and chilli flavourings which left a slight heat-filled after-kick; but we felt they could have been a tad bit softer during the bite.

For the mains, we devoured the Coconut T-bun chicken. A bowlful of sweet and spicy shredded chicken along with a coconut and lotus flower steam bun was wholesome and comforting. The dish had all the correct flavours balanced beautifully. The buns were warm and soft and easily tearable while the sweet and spicy chicken side complemented the sweetness of the coconut in the buns. A pork variety is also available for those who prefer something different.