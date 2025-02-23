Innovation yet rooted in tradition defines the limited edition Anglo –Indian Menu at this boutique Kolkata hotel

We next moved to the British style Vegetable cutlet which is perfect to munch on with a hot cuppa. The cutlets were crispy on the outside and velvety smooth on the inside with a beetroot and mixed vegetable filling. The beetroot not only lent the dish its colour but also balanced the texture and made it a guilt-free indulgence. The quintessential pungent Bengali kasundi was the game changer in elevating the taste of the cutlet.

When it comes to Bengal, can fish be far behind? Made from the freshest and choicest Bekti, the Fish Rissoles were a happy delight. Circular fish cake patties with finely chopped onion bits for a crunch along with mayonnaise and mint chutney with sprinkled cajun spice for the heat was a balanced dish with savoury, spice, and sweet notes. Up next, the spicy Pork Roast, full of whole spices and a strong black pepper flavour laid on top of thinly sliced potatoes were succulent dices of meat and fat which melted in our mouth as soon as we took a bite.