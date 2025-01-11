Head over to these Kolkata hotels to celebrate Lohri

Festive Buffet

Check our festive indulgences made with sesame and jaggery like Til Ke Ladoo and Gajak or Peanut Chikki which takes us right back to our childhood. Celebrate Lohri in Kolkata with the JW Kitchen at JW Marriott, where the expert chefs are made sure to whip up some extraordinary delicacies at their festive special buffet dinner. Are you keeping yourselves free tomorrow evening?

On January 12, 2025 From 7 pm – 11 pm. Lohri Buffet priced at Rs 2049+