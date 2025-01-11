Head over to these Kolkata hotels to celebrate Lohri

Its time to rush up the high-octane energy in your veins with the Festival of Lohri knocking on the doorstep. Hotels in Kolkata have already begun their preparations to welcome you for the vibrant festival by not only creating a fantastic Punjabi buffet but also providing for the ambiance with bonfires and foot-tapping music. Here's where you can be a part of the festivities this year.
Festive Buffet
Check our festive indulgences made with sesame and jaggery like Til Ke Ladoo and Gajak or Peanut Chikki which takes us right back to our childhood. Celebrate Lohri in Kolkata with the JW Kitchen at JW Marriott, where the expert chefs are made sure to whip up some extraordinary delicacies at their festive special buffet dinner. Are you keeping yourselves free tomorrow evening?
On January 12, 2025 From 7 pm – 11 pm. Lohri Buffet priced at Rs 2049+
Debut Lohri Feast
Celebrating Lohri for the first time is the heritage hotel The Astor Kolkata. Enjoy the warm bonfire on the chilly winter nights along with Punjabi music and an extensive Punjabi fare on the table. Kick-start your meal with Malai Lassi in kulhars, followed by appetizers like Tandoori Soya Champ, Mutton Seekh Lahori, Ajwani Fish Amritsari, Malai Broccoli and more. Sides like salads and Dahi Valla and tangy pickles are also up for grabs. Mains include Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti, a winter staple along with Dal Makhani, Missi Roti and others. Golgappa lovers can also take their permanent spot in front of the live counter. The buffet can be wrapped up with Gajar ka Halwa or Hot Gulab Jamun.
On January 13, 2025. From 7 pm onwards. Lohri Feast priced from Rs 1499+ onwards