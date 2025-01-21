Ring in the Year of the Snake with a special Chinese New Year menu at this Kolkata fine diner

Kolkata’s fine diner Yauatcha is all set to usher in the Year of The Snake with its curated festive menu for the occasion of the Chinese New Year. The menu honours Cantonese traditions with a modern touch and is a culinary treat for those who love to experience tradition and innovation on their plates. As the Snake symbolises wisdom, transformation and resilience, the festive menu highlights these principles through thoughtfully curated delicacies.
With intricate dim sum offerings, flavourful assorted vegetables or pan-fried chicken dumplings, and innovative dishes like Prawn Lotus Roll with dry Naga fish sauce, the menu stands out boasting of bold flavours and meticulous craftsmanship.
The main course includes an array of items like Baked Indian sea bass with Shimeji mushroom in yellow mustard sauce or Crispy prawn with wasabi mayo and almond flakes, each of which are a manifestation of Yauatcha’s principle of experiential dining at its best.
Since no meal is complete without a wholesome range of desserts, here too sweet treats like the tangy-sweet Kumquat, soy caramel macarons, Ginger and mandarin macarons are in abundance. One of the standout desserts would of course be The Grand Firecracker dessert with hazelnut crunch and white chocolate glaze.
One must not leave out the handcrafted cocktails amid such a wonderful spread. The Kumquat Sour or Golden Treasure cocktails are designed after the occasion while the Kumquat and Lychee cooler offers a refreshing non-alcoholic option as well.
To give the visitors a feel as if they are stepping out of the 21st century and into the Year of the Snake, the restaurant has been decorated to reflect the visible appeal. With snake motifs all around and elegant lanterns hanging from the ceiling, the diner is all transformed into a cosy and welcoming space drawing from the vibrant tea houses of Hong-Kong. Together with the ambiance, menu, drinks and of course the charming hospitality of the staff, the visitors are expected to enjoy a fine celebration of the New Year.
At Yauatcha Kolkata, Quest Mall
Available till February 15, 2025
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2635+
Timings: 12 pm – 11 pm