Ring in the Year of the Snake with a special Chinese New Year menu at this Kolkata fine diner

Kolkata’s fine diner Yauatcha is all set to usher in the Year of The Snake with its curated festive menu for the occasion of the Chinese New Year. The menu honours Cantonese traditions with a modern touch and is a culinary treat for those who love to experience tradition and innovation on their plates. As the Snake symbolises wisdom, transformation and resilience, the festive menu highlights these principles through thoughtfully curated delicacies.

With intricate dim sum offerings, flavourful assorted vegetables or pan-fried chicken dumplings, and innovative dishes like Prawn Lotus Roll with dry Naga fish sauce, the menu stands out boasting of bold flavours and meticulous craftsmanship.

The main course includes an array of items like Baked Indian sea bass with Shimeji mushroom in yellow mustard sauce or Crispy prawn with wasabi mayo and almond flakes, each of which are a manifestation of Yauatcha’s principle of experiential dining at its best.