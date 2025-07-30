Spend a few moments with mangoes at this Kolkata juice bar

Having mangoes in summer is just not a choice, its an emotion, a whole mood. And The Yellow Straw's mango menu, Feel the Aam, is no different. It's a juicy celebration of sunshine, nostalgia, and clean indulgence crafted by the brand, known for its freshest juices, salads and sandwiches.

The Yellow Straw's Feel the Aam resonates our love for mangoes, quite literally

In a world overloaded with the fried and fizzy, this mango-powered drop at The Yellow Straw is your ticket to all things light, bright, and deliciously guilt-free. Whether you’re sipping a chilled juice, digging into a mango smoothie bowl, or crunching your way through a tropical salad, Feel the Aam is here to deliver mango magic with a whole new vibe, no chopping, no preservatives, no mess. Just pure, portioned perfection that tastes like summer should.