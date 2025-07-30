Spend a few moments with mangoes at this Kolkata juice bar

Having mangoes in summer is just not a choice, its an emotion, a whole mood. And The Yellow Straw's mango menu, Feel the Aam, is no different. It's a juicy celebration of sunshine, nostalgia, and clean indulgence crafted by the brand, known for its freshest juices, salads and sandwiches.
In a world overloaded with the fried and fizzy, this mango-powered drop at The Yellow Straw is your ticket to all things light, bright, and deliciously guilt-free. Whether you’re sipping a chilled juice, digging into a mango smoothie bowl, or crunching your way through a tropical salad, Feel the Aam is here to deliver mango magic with a whole new vibe, no chopping, no preservatives, no mess. Just pure, portioned perfection that tastes like summer should.
When we are talking about a new menu, we of course have to share with you what we tried. We started our gustatory trail with a thick, yet not very heavy, King mango shake and paired it with a Mango avocado delight salad. Juiy mangoes? Check. Buttery avocados? Check. Crunch from seeds? Check again. Apart from mangoes and avocados, the salad also boasted of lettuce, bell peppers, English cucumber and golden quinoa. And not to forget the tangy, salty chilli mango dressing, which elevated the salad to an all new level.
We also loved the Mango feta walnut sandwich. The hint of saltiness from the toasted brown bread and feta balanced the sweetness of the mangoes very well, with an added crunch from walnuts. Filling, comforting and soul-satisfying to be honest.
Up next, we had the silkiest King mango smoothie bowl. A bowl full of goodness, boasting of creamy mango yoghurt smoothie topped with chopped mangoes and blueberries, with crispy granola and mixed seeds on the side for that extra crunch and healthy fats.
After indulging into all these healthy, yet wholesome goodness, we washed everything down with a glass of tangy and refreshing Aam panna.
Price for two: INR 400+
Available across all outlets till the end of the month