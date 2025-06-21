Experience the Sicilian summer delights at an Italian fine diner at this Kolkata hotel
As the summer is about to be wrapped up, we are experiencing the best of the mangoes, till it lasts. And when the freshness of mango gets blended with the flavours of the Italian island town Sicily, nothing can beat it. Experience the enchanting flavours of Sicily at Ottimo, ITC Royal Bengal with their exclusive “Sicilian Summer Delights” menu. Embark on a culinary journey through the sun-kissed coasts of this Italian paradise, where each dish captures the essence of the Mediterranean.
The limited-edition menu highlights glimpses from Sicilian food
Begin your dining experience with the refreshing Insalata di mango, avocado, albicocche e noci pecan—a vibrant salad that harmonises the sweetness of mango and apricot with creamy avocado and crunchy pecans. Savour the Insalata di due mango con mozzarella, where two varieties of mango elevate the creamy richness of mozzarella, epitomising summer's freshness.
The adventure continues with Tagliolini con olive e marinara, featuring perfectly cooked tagliolini in robust marinara sauce with savoury, tarty olives. For seafood lovers, their Ravioli di granchio con salsa ai frutti di mare, buratta presents exquisite crab ravioli paired with an indulgent seafood-infused sauce and luxurious burrata. Delight in the Asparagi bianchi al burro di agrumi, where tender white asparagus meets a zesty citrus butter. Revel in the flavours of Branzino al peperoncino con caponata, an exquisite chili seabass alongside a rustic caponata.
No Sicilian meal is complete without their signature Pizza in stile Sisiliano, offering an authentic taste that transports you directly to Sicily.
When: Till June 30 | 7 pm to 11.30 pm
Price for two: INR 2500++
Where: Ottimo, ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata
For reservation and inquiries, please call 033 44464646
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.