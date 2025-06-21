Experience the Sicilian summer delights at an Italian fine diner at this Kolkata hotel

As the summer is about to be wrapped up, we are experiencing the best of the mangoes, till it lasts. And when the freshness of mango gets blended with the flavours of the Italian island town Sicily, nothing can beat it. Experience the enchanting flavours of Sicily at Ottimo, ITC Royal Bengal with their exclusive “Sicilian Summer Delights” menu. Embark on a culinary journey through the sun-kissed coasts of this Italian paradise, where each dish captures the essence of the Mediterranean.

The limited-edition menu highlights glimpses from Sicilian food

Begin your dining experience with the refreshing Insalata di mango, avocado, albicocche e noci pecan—a vibrant salad that harmonises the sweetness of mango and apricot with creamy avocado and crunchy pecans. Savour the Insalata di due mango con mozzarella, where two varieties of mango elevate the creamy richness of mozzarella, epitomising summer's freshness.