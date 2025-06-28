A glitzy tropical affair and a whole lot of mango drama at this Chowringhee hotspot

The Flamboyant’s Mango Jamboree Festival is decadent without being over the top. Go for the mango, stay for the vibes—and don’t forget to charge your phone because this place is built for the ‘gram, and your plate will be too.

Address: 32, 1st Floor, Om Tower, Unit 101, Chowringhee, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Operational Hours: Monday - Friday & Sunday 12 pm to 12 am | Saturday 12 pm to 1 am

Cost for two: Rs 2000 (including alcohol)