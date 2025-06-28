Calcutta

A glitzy tropical affair and a whole lot of mango drama at this Chowringhee hotspot

Mangoes show up in everything from sushi rolls to tacos—and somehow, it works wonderfully
Why The Flamboyant’s Mango Jamboree deserves your appetite and your InstagramSourav Banerjee
There’s flamboyant, and then there’s The Flamboyant. Walking into this Chowringhee party pad during their Mango Jamboree Festival (on till 7th July) feels like you’ve RSVP’d to mango heaven—with a side of glitz. The entrance itself is a prelude to drama: a glittering walkway lit from beneath, flanked by tall Roman-style statues and a ceiling installation inside that resembles a flock of glowing birds mid-flight. Naturally, we paused for a photo or five before diving into the main event—on the table.

Why The Flamboyant’s Mango Jamboree deserves your appetite and your Instagram

Mango Cherry Blossom & Burrata Bella

We started with drinks—because how else do you set the mood for a fruit-forward fiesta? The Mango Cherry Blossom arrived dressed like it knew it was the prettiest in the room: vibrant, floral, and subtly sweet, with just enough rum to make you feel a little flirtier than usual. Then, to the parade of plates. The Aam Ras Puchka was served dramatically—each phuchka crisp and golden, paired with a mango-pomegranate filling. Fun, messy, and totally worth the sticky fingers. The Chilli Mango Guacamole with Crispies looked like a salsa-smeared rainbow, bright with lime and chilli, though we wished for a bolder punch.

Sunset Roll & Aam Ras Puchka

The Sunset Roll was an unexpected delight—plated elegantly with a mango soy dip, its blend of avocado, cream cheese and mango created a mellow, creamy mouthful. But the star of the entire spread? The Golden Dimsum, hands down. These delicate parcels, stuffed with mango, cheese, chilli and chives, floated in a warm raw mango galangal broth that was both tangy and aromatic. The skins were silky and every bite was deeply comforting yet entirely novel. It’s the kind of dish you keep spooning into long after you say you’re full.

Golden Dimsum & Tropical Mango Margarita

We paired these with the Tropical Mango Margarita, served in a salt-rimmed glass, that tasted like summer romance—mango, pineapple and coconut mingling like old friends on a holiday.

Mango Butter Chicken with Laccha Paratha Taco & Gaeng Kari Gai

Other hits included the Mango Butter Chicken with Laccha Paratha Taco, which was fiery, indulgent, and made to be devoured with both hands. The Gaeng Kari Gai was mellow but had the familiar Thai warmth, but the Old Park Street Prawn Cocktail stole the show for retro lovers—fresh prawns in a mango-spiked salsa, served with old-school charm.

Old Park Street Prawn Cocktail & Mango Sambusa

The Flamboyant’s Mango Jamboree Festival is decadent without being over the top. Go for the mango, stay for the vibes—and don’t forget to charge your phone because this place is built for the ‘gram, and your plate will be too.

Address: 32, 1st Floor, Om Tower, Unit 101, Chowringhee, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071 

Operational Hours: Monday - Friday & Sunday 12 pm to 12 am | Saturday 12 pm to 1 am 

Cost for two: Rs 2000 (including alcohol)

