All you should eat at The Umami Kaika pop-up by Chef Shimomura Kazuya in Kolkata

As the servings arrived one by one on the table, the careful plating and impressive burst of flavours in the first bite made us understand that Chef Shimomura Kazuya loves his ingredients and loves to cook and feed others. The delectable taste, warm and comfortable dishes coupled with the 31st floor skyline of Nori at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat made our lunch a truly memorable one.
Chef Kazuya is in Kolkata, straight from Tokyo, till March 11 serving this delectable menu and we give you a glimpse of some of the unmissable dishes. Inspired from the different seasons, The Umami Kaika pop-up has been specially curated for all who love Japanese cuisine and is available a la carte in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
The first course was of the Aona Cauliflower Shiro Kikurage (White Cloud Ear Fungus) Shiraae (Pomegranate, Pine nuts). The circular presentation captured our attention and one bite into it not only gave away its flavours but also several different textures came alive. The crunchy spinach leaves, cauliflower florets, the nuttiness of the sesame paste and the sweetness of the pomegranate seeds hit the right balance.
Up next, was the Spicy Goma Chicken Soup and it definitely left us craving for more. The mildly spiced chicken pieces were soft and succulent with a sesame filled broth which was wholesome and warm. The juliennes of carrots onions, spring onion also elevated the taste.
The third starter for the day was the Fried Ebi Sinjyo Truffle Salt. A very interesting combination that resembled fried sandwhich, the dish comprised a layer of sando shrimp paste between fried bread and it was accompanied with a truffle black salt. The string flavour of truffle in black salt was a combination undiscovered before but one that definitely became a game changer in the dish.
One cannot sit down for a full meal without the presence of sushi. Of course the Salmon Daikon Maki Roll (Pickled Daikon, cucumber) was our next course which was happily, satisfactorily, (and maybe greedily) devoured with a generous soya sauce dip, pickled ginger and a hint of wasabi. The table turned silent as we ate the whole plate and left no rice behind!
We moved to the main course which consisted of Mushroom Truffle Kama Meshi served in a traditional Nanbu iron pot served along with Chicken Sanzoukage Yuzukoshu Ankake (Garlic Ginger Soya). The rice, which reminded us of our very own Fried Rice with a twist was nothing short of umami in a pot. The various kinds of mushrooms used in the making not only gave it a unique look but also a unique taste. The best meal of the day was the Chicken side. Succulent oval-shaped chicken pieces with veggies in a semi-gravy bowl, was the perfect main course we could have asked for. The slightly fried crusty edges of the chicken pieces gave it a nice crunch complementing the softer meat on the whole.
To conclude the culinary experience we had the triangular Yuzu Lemon Cream Cheese Cake served with a variety of fruit pieces on the sides. The lemon cake was absolutely bang on point and the fact that it was a dessert without the overbearing sweetness made it the best ending to a perfect meal that we could have asked for.
Available at Nori, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat
Till March 11, 2025
For Lunch (12:30 pm – 3 pm) and Dinner (7 pm – 10:30 pm)
Price for two (approx.): Rs 3999+