All you should eat at The Umami Kaika pop-up by Chef Shimomura Kazuya in Kolkata

As the servings arrived one by one on the table, the careful plating and impressive burst of flavours in the first bite made us understand that Chef Shimomura Kazuya loves his ingredients and loves to cook and feed others. The delectable taste, warm and comfortable dishes coupled with the 31st floor skyline of Nori at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat made our lunch a truly memorable one.

Chef Kazuya is in Kolkata, straight from Tokyo, till March 11 serving this delectable menu and we give you a glimpse of some of the unmissable dishes. Inspired from the different seasons, The Umami Kaika pop-up has been specially curated for all who love Japanese cuisine and is available a la carte in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.