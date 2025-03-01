Kolkata’s newest culinary destination draws from four viral cuisines of the city

Saving the best for the last was the Fish Florentine. This cheesy one-tray dish was by far the best Florentine we had had and also the best dish of Roots of Calcutta. We bet one cannot limit themselves to just a few spoonfuls and similarly, we devoured the entire tray. Complete with fresh Betki, which effortlessly gets mixed into a cheesy delicacy, it would make even a non-fish eater fall in love with it. We accompanied it with the Wolverine Margarita, a cocktail made with orange, pineapple, and vodka which complemented the dish very well.

At 2nd Floor, Premises No 6, Street Number 175, Action Area I, Newtown

Open from noon – 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+