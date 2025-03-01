Kolkata’s newest culinary destination draws from four viral cuisines of the city

Bringing a revolution to the Kolkata culinary landscape is Saswati Barik’s latest endeavour, Roots of Calcutta, from the house of the heritage eatery Bijoli Grill. Packed with a neo-Bengali vibe, the menu comprises Classics, Nizami, Tangra (Chinese) ,and Bonedi Bari cuisines for foodies to relish. We opted for a quiet lunch at this newly opened restaurant which gives a feel of having entered the heart of Calcutta with its serene pastels, old-world floor tiles and hanging chandeliers; also here’s what we absolutely recommend.
We kicked off with a laidback starter. The crunchy Fish Orly made with fresh Bekti was crispy and soft at the same time. Also, the less oil used to make these fluffy cylindrical fries made it one of the guest favourite and signature dishes for years at Bijoli Grill. We paired it with the extremely elegantly presented Strawberry Granita. This sweet drink with an oregano seasoning ribbon on the glass was not only stylish on the outside but mildly sweet in taste without making the strawberry flavour overpower the drink.
The Whole chicken tandoori with its smoky edges and orange-hued meat in the centre looked tempting from the first glance. Served with crunchy bell peppers, mint chutney, and pickled onion, the meat was tender inside and the various choices of pieces – legs, breast, and thighs- have a favourite piece for every eater. We suggest adding in a few drops of lemon juice before digging into it, as the citrusy note really elevates the flavour.
For those who prefer to check on their health, opt for a light meal or are simply vegetarian by choice, the Exotic Vegetables in Chili Basil Sauce would be a go-to wholesome dish. Chunks of bell peppers, cauliflower and broccoli florets, capsicum, mushroom, carrot, corn, beans, and zucchini, in mildly spicy gravy does wonders to satiate your hungry soul. It can be devoured as a whole dish or gladly mixed with rice or noodles of your choice.
For the mains, we opted for the Chicken Steak Sizzler comprising herbed rice, vegetables, and garlic-infused chicken steak. We felt the steak could have been slightly softer in the make but the garlic infusion did wonders to the overall taste of the dish.
Saving the best for the last was the Fish Florentine. This cheesy one-tray dish was by far the best Florentine we had had and also the best dish of Roots of Calcutta. We bet one cannot limit themselves to just a few spoonfuls and similarly, we devoured the entire tray. Complete with fresh Betki, which effortlessly gets mixed into a cheesy delicacy, it would make even a non-fish eater fall in love with it. We accompanied it with the Wolverine Margarita, a cocktail made with orange, pineapple, and vodka which complemented the dish very well.
At 2nd Floor, Premises No 6, Street Number 175, Action Area I, Newtown
Open from noon – 11 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+