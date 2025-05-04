Mango Mania: Writing Bengal’s history through the king of fruits

The ‘Aamazing’ Story of Mangoes

Mangoes are locally grown in Bengal in the districts of Murshidabad and Malda, which have the highest mango orchards. Some are grown in West Midnapore also. In fact, turning the pages of history, when Nawab Murshid Quli Jafar Khan shifted his kingdom from Dhaka to a district in Bengal, now known as Murshidabad, after his name, he facilitated the plantation of mango orchards around 1704.

Another interesting slice of trivia is that the Battle of Plassey took place in a mango orchard. Thus, making the fruit have historical, social and artistic relevance in the cultural scape of Bengal, than just being a culinary favourite.

Today, almost 124 + varieties of Mangoes are grown in Murshidabad alone, including Fazli, Himsagar, Lakshmanbhog, Khirsapati in Malda and more. If we are to spell the mango varieties, it would take us page after page, whether on actual paper or digital notepads. But let's explore some of the most popular varieties of mangoes that are desired by all and often find their way as it is or through mango shakes, cakes, daal, chutney, achaar, mousse, and this list too is equally endless!