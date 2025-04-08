Level up your home cooking skills with this mango and green peas kebab recipe

Method:

· In a blender, put green peas, mango, onion, Ginger and Garlic, Green Chilli and grind coarsely.

· Transfer the mixture in a mixing bowl, add lemon juice, roasted cumin, coriander powder, garam masala, mint, salt, pepper, bread crumb and mix well to form a soft dough.

· Divide the dough in equal portions, shape them in medallions, coat it with sumac by the sides.

· Heat a thick bottom grilling pan, drizzle oil and grill these medallions until golden and crisp.

· Serve hot with the choice of your favorite chutney.