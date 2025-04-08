Level up your home cooking skills with this mango and green peas kebab recipe

Experiment in your kitchens with the fruit of the season. With sweetness ingrained in mangoes and the savouriness of peas, executive chef Ashu Chugh of Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida lists down the Aam aur hare matter ke kebab (Mango and Green Peas Kebab). This is one delicious combination which is new and innovative and can easily be made in your kitchen with everyday ingredients.
Ingredients:
· 2 cups Green peas
· 1 Ripe Mango, diced
· 1 Onion, chopped
· 2 tsp Ginger and Garlic chopped
· 1 tsp Green Chilli, finely chopped
· 1 tbsp Lemon juice
· 2 tsp roasted Cumin and Coriander powder
· 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder
· 1 tbsp Fresh Mint, chopped
· To taste Salt and Pepper
· 4 tbsp Fresh bread crumb
· 4 tsp Sumac powder
· For grilling Oil
Method:
· In a blender, put green peas, mango, onion, Ginger and Garlic, Green Chilli and grind coarsely.
· Transfer the mixture in a mixing bowl, add lemon juice, roasted cumin, coriander powder, garam masala, mint, salt, pepper, bread crumb and mix well to form a soft dough.
· Divide the dough in equal portions, shape them in medallions, coat it with sumac by the sides.
· Heat a thick bottom grilling pan, drizzle oil and grill these medallions until golden and crisp.
· Serve hot with the choice of your favorite chutney.