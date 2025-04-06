Aditi Rao Hydari’s Khagina recipe: A spicy Hyderabadi breakfast classic you’ll love

Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her ethereal beauty and effortless elegance on screen, is just as rooted in her culinary traditions as she is in her heritage. In an interview, the actor delighted food lovers by revealing her go-to comfort dish: Khagina, a spicy, slow-cooked Hyderabadi-style egg recipe that reflects her deep connection to her royal lineage and the cuisine of the Deccan.