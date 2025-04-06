Aditi Rao Hydari’s Khagina recipe: A spicy Hyderabadi breakfast classic you’ll love

Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her ethereal beauty and effortless elegance on screen, is just as rooted in her culinary traditions as she is in her heritage. In an interview, the actor delighted food lovers by revealing her go-to comfort dish: Khagina, a spicy, slow-cooked Hyderabadi-style egg recipe that reflects her deep connection to her royal lineage and the cuisine of the Deccan.
Often called the Indian cousin of shakshuka, Khagina is a beloved breakfast staple in many Hyderabadi homes. It’s a dish that speaks of slow mornings, flavourful memories, and the richness of home-cooked food. “It’s one of those dishes that takes me right back to childhood,” Aditi shared in the interview. “It’s hearty, it’s nostalgic, and it’s all about the magic of simple ingredients.”
The rise of celebrity-driven culinary sharing, especially on social media, has made room for dishes like Khagina to step into the spotlight. Unlike the usual glamour of avocado toasts and smoothie bowls, Khagina is unapologetically traditional — with bold spices, caramelized onions, and perfectly cooked eggs. Aditi recently showcased the recipe on YouTube, charming fans with her easygoing style and authentic storytelling.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
2 onions, thinly sliced
2 green chilies, slit
2–3 eggs
1 tsp red chili powder
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
Heat oil in a pan, add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté until aromatic.
Add sliced onions and green chilies, cooking until golden and soft.
Crack the eggs directly over the onion base without scrambling.
Cover the pan and allow eggs to cook through.
Sprinkle with red chili powder and salt.
Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with roti or paratha.
This comforting dish pairs perfectly with warm parathas or even crusty bread, offering a spicy, protein-packed start to the day.