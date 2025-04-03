Bake like Taylor Swift: How to make her famous chai sugar cookies

Taylor Swift’s love for baking is almost as legendary as her songwriting, and among her favourite recipes is her Chai Sugar Cookies. This sweet, spiced dessert beautifully blends the warm flavours of chai into a classic sugar cookie, and it's the perfect treat to snack on while listening to Red (Taylor's Version) or reading a favourite book.
Instead of using pre-mixed spice, Taylor Swift reportedly places a spiced chai tea bag right into the dough, so every bite has the robust and aromatic blend of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves.
Indgredients:
½ cup (1 stick) softened unsalted butter
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup powdered sugar
1 large egg
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 chai tea bag (open packet and use the loose leaves in the tea)
Regarding the glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons milk
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Method:
Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and have a baking sheet ready lined with parchment paper.
In a big bowl, beat the vegetable oil, butter, powdered sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy.
Add the egg and vanilla extract, mixing well.
Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and tea leaves in another bowl.
Gradually add dry ingredients and mix well until completely combined.
Cut the dough into small balls and place them on the baking sheet. Press each ball gently with a spoon.
Bake 8–10 minutes or until edges are pale golden. Allow them to cool completely.
For glaze, combine powdered sugar, milk, cinnamon, and nutmeg and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
The cookies are a burst of warm spices, soft, and filled with autumnal flavours—exactly as Taylor had envisioned. Either commemorating the release of her new album or honouring Fearless, these chai sugar cookies are the perfect sidekick to your Swiftie playlist. So put on your apron, turn the Taylor Swift playlist to its most ear-shattering level, and bake a batch of these legendary cookies—because some recipes, much like great music, are timeless.