Bake like Taylor Swift: How to make her famous chai sugar cookies

Indgredients:

½ cup (1 stick) softened unsalted butter

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 chai tea bag (open packet and use the loose leaves in the tea)

Regarding the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and have a baking sheet ready lined with parchment paper.

In a big bowl, beat the vegetable oil, butter, powdered sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and vanilla extract, mixing well.

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and tea leaves in another bowl.

Gradually add dry ingredients and mix well until completely combined.

Cut the dough into small balls and place them on the baking sheet. Press each ball gently with a spoon.

Bake 8–10 minutes or until edges are pale golden. Allow them to cool completely.

For glaze, combine powdered sugar, milk, cinnamon, and nutmeg and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies.