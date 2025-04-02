Make this Sabudana Har Gow to keep your summer health in check
Make this Sabudana Har Gow to keep your summer health in check

Make this simple recipe and enjoy guilt-free
Chef Ashu Chugh from Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida curates an easy to make Sabudana Dimsum recipe to enjoy this Chaitya Navratri.

Ingredients:

For outer cover

·        1 cup tapioca (sabudana), pre-soaked 4hours, strained

·        To taste Salt

·        1 tsp oil

Har Gow Filling

·        150 gm cottage cheese [grated]

·        3 chopped green chillies

·        1 inch ginger, finely chopped

·        2 tbsp carrot chopped

·        1 tsp sugar

·        2 tbs peanut powder

·        leaves Chopped coriander

·        1 tbs black pepper powder

·        Salt according to your taste

For garnish

·        Fresh red chilli

·        Coriander sprig

Method

·        To prepare the dough, in a mixing bowl, put the presoaked tapioca, add salt, oil,

·        knead into soft dough, cover it with kitchen towel and set aside.

·        For filling, in a bowl put cottage cheese, add green chillies, ginger, carrot, sugar,

·        peanut powder, coriander, black pepper powder, salt, and mix it well.

·        Divide the dough into small equal size portion, take a portion and flatten it on hand, then fill it with cottage cheese filling, Close it well. And gave it a desire shape.

·        Now steam it on medium flame till done. Serve hot garnished with fresh red chili and coriander sprig.

