Make this Sabudana Har Gow to keep your summer health in check
Chef Ashu Chugh from Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida curates an easy to make Sabudana Dimsum recipe to enjoy this Chaitya Navratri.
Ingredients:
For outer cover
· 1 cup tapioca (sabudana), pre-soaked 4hours, strained
· To taste Salt
· 1 tsp oil
Har Gow Filling
· 150 gm cottage cheese [grated]
· 3 chopped green chillies
· 1 inch ginger, finely chopped
· 2 tbsp carrot chopped
· 1 tsp sugar
· 2 tbs peanut powder
· leaves Chopped coriander
· 1 tbs black pepper powder
· Salt according to your taste
For garnish
· Fresh red chilli
· Coriander sprig
Method
· To prepare the dough, in a mixing bowl, put the presoaked tapioca, add salt, oil,
· knead into soft dough, cover it with kitchen towel and set aside.
· For filling, in a bowl put cottage cheese, add green chillies, ginger, carrot, sugar,
· peanut powder, coriander, black pepper powder, salt, and mix it well.
· Divide the dough into small equal size portion, take a portion and flatten it on hand, then fill it with cottage cheese filling, Close it well. And gave it a desire shape.
· Now steam it on medium flame till done. Serve hot garnished with fresh red chili and coriander sprig.