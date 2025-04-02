Make this Sabudana Har Gow to keep your summer health in check

Method

· To prepare the dough, in a mixing bowl, put the presoaked tapioca, add salt, oil,

· knead into soft dough, cover it with kitchen towel and set aside.

· For filling, in a bowl put cottage cheese, add green chillies, ginger, carrot, sugar,

· peanut powder, coriander, black pepper powder, salt, and mix it well.

· Divide the dough into small equal size portion, take a portion and flatten it on hand, then fill it with cottage cheese filling, Close it well. And gave it a desire shape.

· Now steam it on medium flame till done. Serve hot garnished with fresh red chili and coriander sprig.