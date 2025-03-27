Recipes

Jennifer Aniston’s favourite Cobb salad recipe – a quick summer lunch

Jennifer Aniston's Cobb salad is just as delicious as it is nutritious. It's an ideal mix of protein, fiber, and good fats and the ideal meal for someone who would like to go clean without missing out on flavour
Jennifer Aniston has long been admired for her timeless beauty, fitness, and effortless style. But among all the things the Friends star is adored for, her take on the traditional Cobb salad has recently drawn massive attention. Known for her clean eating habits, Jennifer's version of the salad is not just a Hollywood favourite but is also becoming a go-to meal for people who desire something healthy and filling.

Jennifer Aniston's twist on the classic Cobb salad

The traditional Cobb salad, which is heavily loaded with ingredients like bacon, blue cheese, and rich dressing, gets a healthy facelift in Jennifer Aniston's version. Instead of the heavy toppings of the original, she uses lean proteins, fresh greens, and healthy add-ons to create a satisfying meal.

Jennifer Aniston’s healthy Cobb salad recipe

This light and nutrient-packed take on the traditional Cobb salad is perfect for a refreshing meal.

Ingredients:

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup mixed greens

1 cup quinoa or bulgur, cooked and cooled

1/2 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

1 grilled chicken breast, diced

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped (optional)

For the Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, mixed greens, and cooked quinoa or bulgur.

Layer on the chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, pistachios, and diced grilled chicken.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey (if using), salt, and pepper to make the salad dressing.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss everything together. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Why fans love this healthier version

Jennifer Aniston's Cobb salad is just as delicious as it is nutritious. It's an ideal mix of protein, fiber, and good fats and the ideal meal for someone who would like to go clean without missing out on flavour. If you're looking for a quick lunch or a low-key dinner, this recipe, which has been approved by one of Hollywood's favorite stars, is winning over hearts—and tastebuds—worldwide.

