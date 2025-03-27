Jennifer Aniston’s favourite Cobb salad recipe – a quick summer lunch

This light and nutrient-packed take on the traditional Cobb salad is perfect for a refreshing meal.

Ingredients:

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup mixed greens

1 cup quinoa or bulgur, cooked and cooled

1/2 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

1 grilled chicken breast, diced

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped (optional)

For the Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, mixed greens, and cooked quinoa or bulgur.

Layer on the chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, pistachios, and diced grilled chicken.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey (if using), salt, and pepper to make the salad dressing.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss everything together. Serve immediately and enjoy!