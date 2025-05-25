This Kolkata nightclub is open only on weekends, and serves some great music and beverages

An EDM nightclub, as they like to tag themselves, Noise looks forward to portray themselves as a luxury place that serves food and beverages at affordable prices, say the founders Kunal Gupta and Nandini Gupta. “Noise is all about the drinking and music. We have already been in the hospitality business for the last five years. This time, we tried to explore more on cocktails. Since people are joining us more to unwind after their week’s work over drinks and music, we kept the food menu simple, boasting smaller plates,” they added.

As you walk into the space, you could see it getting decked up with psychedelic lights, and the DJ playing great music on his console. The dance floor has small high tables, just to keep the drinks aside when they are in mood to dance. We chose the only sofa area to sit and order food and beverages.