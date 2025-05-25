This Kolkata nightclub is open only on weekends, and serves some great music and beverages

Nightclubs have always been a rage in the city. But with the introduction of lounges and bars mushrooming across every corner, the concept of nightclubs, where great music and dance floor are the highlights, is somehow vanishing. This new inclusion on Kolkata’s nightlife map, Noise, situated in Sector 5, Salt Lake, is a first in this part of the city, and it got us so excited that we had to visit it.
An EDM nightclub, as they like to tag themselves, Noise looks forward to portray themselves as a luxury place that serves food and beverages at affordable prices, say the founders Kunal Gupta and Nandini Gupta. “Noise is all about the drinking and music. We have already been in the hospitality business for the last five years. This time, we tried to explore more on cocktails. Since people are joining us more to unwind after their week’s work over drinks and music, we kept the food menu simple, boasting smaller plates,” they added.
As you walk into the space, you could see it getting decked up with psychedelic lights, and the DJ playing great music on his console. The dance floor has small high tables, just to keep the drinks aside when they are in mood to dance. We chose the only sofa area to sit and order food and beverages.
We sipped on to Fruit frozen globe, a refreshing blue curacao mocktail boasting chilled scoops of fresh fruits like melon and watermelon, as we waited for our drinks. We took a bite of the Spicy avocado cream cheese roll, and the spicy, creamy sushi was such a nice contrast to the sweet drink. Meanwhile, the Flyer screwdriver was a slightly elevated version of the good ol’ screwdriver. A tangy, orange-coloured cocktail, with a tinge of blue curacao syrup, it gave us that perfect sweetness,. We paired it with some meaty Tandoori tiger prawns.
Moving on, we decided to taste two variants of dim sums— the Spicy Thai basil broccoli and chilli dumpling; and the XO prawn dumplings. While the vegetarian dimsums were filling and flavourful, the prawn dumplings had our hearts. Lightly flavoured minced yet chunky prawns with a light marination were generously stuffed in the thin dimsum wrappers and steamed to perfection, making them each juicy flavour bombs. And after we added the chilli oil, it made us sing, My Dil goes mmmmm…
We washed everything down with a cult favourite, Whiskey sour, made to perfection!
Meal for two: INR 1,500+.
Open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 pm to 2 am.
At Sector 5, Salt Lake