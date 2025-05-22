Let Chef Manzilat Fatima’s Royal Khandani Awadhi food festival at this luxury hotel take you on a majestic culinary ride

The main course was what kept us waiting and as they say that with patience comes the best, similarly with our wait came the Ramzaan Haleem and Kolkata Awadhi Gosht Biryani with Potato. While Haleem is usually available during the festive month, Chef Manzilat recreated it specially for the guests for her ongoing pop-up so that one would not miss out on this crowd favourite. Topped with pungent ginger juliennes, spicy green chopped green chillies and the sweetness of caramelised onions, the rich velvety gravy with chunky melt-in-the-mouth meat pieces made us grew fond of it very quickly. Saving the best for the last was the Biryani. The mutton pieces instantly detached from the bones as we held it and the flavourful yet light-on-the stomach long grained Biryani rice was a portkey to a royal Awadhi dining table. Of course, the big chunks of Potato brought us back from Awadh to the luxurious city-hotel in Kolkata.