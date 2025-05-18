Kabul comes to Kolkata, thanks to this luxury hotel’s exclusive limited-edition menu

We saved the best for the last with a bowlful of Haleem. Topped with coriander, cut green chillies, chopped ginger, and caramelised onion, the added lemon juice gave the dish the zesty kick it deserved and left us with a slight citrusy aftertaste, which we quite liked. The soft, boneless chicken in the creamy gravy hit all the right spice chords and made us finish the whole bowl.

Price for two: Rs 1,000+

On till 10 June for lunch and dinner

At 1,2,3 Old Court House St, Ward Number 1