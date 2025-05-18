Kabul comes to Kolkata, thanks to this luxury hotel’s exclusive limited-edition menu

As we stepped inside Alfresco, the fine diner at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, we felt as if we were stepping into royalty. Surrounded by greens and water pools, the aesthetic gave us a sigh of relief from the summer heat, and we settled in quickly to experience their limited-edition menu, Kabul to Kolkata, which brings the flavours, processes, and some lost and rare recipes of Kabul to Kolkata.
Up first, as starters, came a plate of perfectly round Rajma galouti. Those seeking a vegetarian alternative to the soft, melt-in-the-mouth, mildly spicy Galouti kebabs can opt for it. The savouriness of the kebab was balanced by the minty freshness of the accompanying chutney, which not only elevated the taste but also subdued the spice levels for anyone who doesn’t consume spice at all.
The saffron and pistachio bites of the Pashtun ke chapli were etched in our palate long after we took our leave. This was the magic woven in by Executive Chef Sunayan Pramanik, who curated the menu. Chunky yet succulent pieces of chicken, which were both savoury with a hint of sweetness drawn from the saffron and pistachio, made us crave more.
Next up were Bolani and Paneer wajid ali shah . The roti with stuffed lentils was thick and rotund. It was a protein-filled side that provided a good amount of nutrition to the body. We dunked the pieces into velvety smooth paneer gravy. We felt the paneer pieces fell slightly flat in front of the overwhelmingly delicious and creamy gravy. Our next try was the Achari chole, a staple of the northwest belt of India. Served with onion rings, julienned ginger and a whole green chilli, it was mildly sour, just like traditional.
We saved the best for the last with a bowlful of Haleem. Topped with coriander, cut green chillies, chopped ginger, and caramelised onion, the added lemon juice gave the dish the zesty kick it deserved and left us with a slight citrusy aftertaste, which we quite liked. The soft, boneless chicken in the creamy gravy hit all the right spice chords and made us finish the whole bowl.
Price for two: Rs 1,000+
On till 10 June for lunch and dinner
At 1,2,3 Old Court House St, Ward Number 1