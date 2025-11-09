This Italian fine diner in Kolkata has a new menu, and we decided to dig into it

If healthy eating without compromising on the taste and flavours is the motto, then head over to Italian restaurant Serafina as immerse yourself in the new menu. Complete with innovative flavours, high nutritional value, and a presentation punch, it’s a menu worth your time.
The umami-on-umami flavour of the Cetriolo Pomodoro Formaggio Burrata was a good start to our meal. A salad comprising mushrooms, tangy and juicy cherry tomatoes, crunchy baby arugula leaves, and a block of moist burrata cheese was a texture bomb in the mouth. For those who could do with a non-vegetarian starter, there are many to choose from, and we picked Pollo Al Fornoa Cubetti. This antipasto was a tray of oven-roasted spicy chicken cubes. We felt the starter, even though roasted, could have been slightly moist on the palate.
For the mains, we decided upon a pizza and pasta after much deliberation. The Neapolitan Pizza di Pollo was a combination of pelati sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast with zucchini, and other veggies. The pizza not only looked colourful but was definitely cheesy enough, but not too much. This balanced wooed us over. We also poured some balsamic vinegar to enhance the taste, and the flavours lingered in our mouth long after the pizza was devoured off the plate.
Now, while we love carrots in many forms – in a salad, in cakes, in soups etc- as pasta was our first, the Linguine di Burro Saze was handcrafted carrot pasta, perfected in-house and tossed in sage-butter sauce. Those who want to go with less oil, great taste, and a fulfilling meal, this is the right choice.
We concluded our meal with fruity crepes with ice cream and sugar dust. The Crespelle con mela were folded mango crepes with chunky apple and strawberry filling. We felt the fruit fun was a perfect break from the clichéd, over-filling chocolate, and we loved ending the meal on a lighter, tastier, and happier note.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+
Opening hours: 12 noon – 11:30 pm
At Quest Mall
