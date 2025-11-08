Here’s everything we ate at the Bengali-Japanese food collab we never expected

Ingredients became the star of the specially curated pop-up menu by Chef Nikhil Menon from Mizu, Mumbai who hosted a dinner on the occasion of Sienna’s 10th anniversary. The concept store cum diner had humble beginnings as a neighbourhood space and is now entangled permanently in the culinary fabric of the City of Joy. The specially curated menu had a blend of Japanese and Asian flavours with a special Kolkata touch. We went over to savour the treat and it definitely left us craving for some more helpings.
Sienna itself has a very minimalistic décor, one that is simple, cosy and intricate. The care that has been taken in doing up the décor detailing, like a traditional fabric being used as a lightshade, speaks volumes of the space and its hospitality. While we kept admiring the the space, up came the first drink of the evening – Zabon made with gin, pomelo and kaffir lime. One sip and the crisp tartness of the pomelo lime hit the palate and once it dissolved, the kaffir lime took over.
We paired it with the Avocado, aonori, togarashi flatbread. While avocado on toast is common, what changed the game here was the use of flatbread, slices of avocado, pickled beetroot, a hint of wasabi and thinly sliced jalapenos. Avocado itself though packed with goodness falls flat, and to balance that flatness the spice bits of beetroot, jalapenos and wasabi really turned the tables.
The mizu dragon rolls with prawns and avocado was an assemblage of flavours. And yes, we got our chopsticks out for it! A sticky rice outer layer merged perfectly well with the crunchy prawn tempura inside. The wasabi, pickled ginger and broth accompanying the dragon rolls added the kick to the dish.
Before our third and fourth course arrived, which were the mains; we were greeted with yet another drink. The gin-based Kaiso had a strong taste of basil leaves which progressed on to nori. Filling the plate in front of us was the Shio Kombu Mushrooms. This was the start of the six-course dinner. Buttery, velvety gravy wrapped three kinds of mushrooms which lent texture to the dish.
The second, Kolkata stew tori paitan ramen was a bowl full of Kolkata nostalgia. Thin noodles-like ramen, carrot roasts with salt and pepper, succulent chicken thigh and breast pieces, half of a boiled egg and a toast strip comprised the bowl in front of us. While the toast was probably an ode to the famous breakfast malai-toast, the broth itself was very light, almost like a stew, full of warmth and love.
With only two courses left for the meal to conclude, our glasses were swapped for Yuki – gin, pineapple and coconut. We had to cut through the nutty coconut foam before reaching the refreshing pineapple infused gin. Pistachio and pumpkin daifuku was the penultimate dish on the plate. Resembling the Japanese mocha-like texture, it was stretchy, with a creamy pumpkin filling and topped with shredded coconut with bits of pistachio all over the dish.
Lastly, we wrapped up with the Mizu*Sienna Cheesecake. It was definitely not the regular cheesecake but more like a fluffy cake with layered kaffir lime cream with crunchy topping.
