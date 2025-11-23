Three friends, one epic heritage renovation and the charm of neighbourhood adda brought back to south Kolkata

Walking through the doors of the newly opened café Kaldi Bean in the bylanes of Golpark, brought us back to the rustic earthiness and the comforts of our drawing room, leading to the backyard that was all about a game of light and space done up in white and olive. From handcrafted light shades on the ceiling to a map of coffee evolution and paintings on the wall, the space knows how to impress the visitors by incorporating the little things that one usually craves for in the aesthetics. But what makes the place special is that the co-owners, Debanuj Das Gupta, Anasuya Gupta and Amit Sharma, took it upon themselves to re-do the heritage house of popular Bengali actress late Meenakshi Goswami and turn it into a café which embodies the neighbourhood homeliness which is often retracting itself from the modern café culture. And the name? It’s named after the goat herder, Kaldi, who discovered coffee. We went over to the spot to check it out.

What should you not miss at Kaldi Bean?