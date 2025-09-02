Calcutta

This pan-Asian diner at a Kolkata hotel has a new menu, and here’s what we tried

Ranging from intricate dim sum fillings to subtle and bold, fiery curries, the new menu ably showcases the diverse Asian culinary traditions
This pan-Asian diner at a Kolkata hotel has a new menu, and here’s what we tried
Udon noodles with Kashmiri morel at Vintage AsiaAnik Dutta
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Asian food has a snug space in all Indian hearts, and when it is pouring outside, we had to try the new menu at JW Marriott’s Vintage Asia. Ranging from intricate dim sum fillings to subtle and bold, fiery curries, the new menu ably showcases the diverse Asian culinary traditions.

Here’s what we indulged in on a rainy evening at Vintage Asia in JW Marriott, Kolkata

The subtly-flavoured Kaffir lime seafood dumpling, comprising prawns and scallop, was so good to start with, before we spiced up things, I mean our palate! If you are a seafood lover and love your spice, do give these dishes a try. The pan-seared mala fish, made with sliced bekti, buttery and spiced with homemade Sichuan sauce, accompanied by shiitake and Chinese cabbage, was brilliant. In fact, if you like to pair dry items with your rice or noodles, this can be a great option.

Burnt garlic water chestnut shitake at Vintage Asia
Burnt garlic water chestnut shiitakeANIK DUTTA

We also tried Butter chilly garlic prawn, which boasted big crispy fried prawns tossed with spicy melted butter with homemade Sichuan powder, lightly spicy, and so delectable.

We wanted the mains fuss-free, and the server recommended Khao phad and Devil’s chicken. While the rice was a mildly-spiced Thai fried rice with sweet Thai basil, the chicken was maximally fiery. Flavoursome, bang on, but spicy too! The shallow-fried, sliced chicken breast was tossed in a spicy and tangy Sichuan-style sauce. The combination was great, and we polished off every bit before calling it a day!

Baby lobster karpao at Vintage Asia
Baby lobster karpaoANIK DUTTA

Meal for two: INR 3,000++

When: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm | 7 to 11.30 pm

At JB Haldane Avenue, Tangra

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

This pan-Asian diner at a Kolkata hotel has a new menu, and here’s what we tried
This new all-day diner in Kolkata's Newtown serves all things flavourful
Vintage Asia new menu
Vintage Asia at JW Marriott

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com