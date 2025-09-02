This pan-Asian diner at a Kolkata hotel has a new menu, and here’s what we tried

Asian food has a snug space in all Indian hearts, and when it is pouring outside, we had to try the new menu at JW Marriott’s Vintage Asia. Ranging from intricate dim sum fillings to subtle and bold, fiery curries, the new menu ably showcases the diverse Asian culinary traditions.

Here’s what we indulged in on a rainy evening at Vintage Asia in JW Marriott, Kolkata

The subtly-flavoured Kaffir lime seafood dumpling, comprising prawns and scallop, was so good to start with, before we spiced up things, I mean our palate! If you are a seafood lover and love your spice, do give these dishes a try. The pan-seared mala fish, made with sliced bekti, buttery and spiced with homemade Sichuan sauce, accompanied by shiitake and Chinese cabbage, was brilliant. In fact, if you like to pair dry items with your rice or noodles, this can be a great option.