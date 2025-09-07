Idlis steal the show and filter coffee gets iced at this new spot in Kolkata

Wood Street has a new vegetarian address with La Vanakam. Radhika and Anshika Jalan, known for La Macario Café, have opened this second spot just a short walk away. With 40 seats, a hand-painted mural, cane chandeliers, and tan upholstery, it has the right mix of homely and casual. What makes La Vanakam work is not just the variety but the comfort in each bite. It’s fully vegetarian, with plenty of Jain-friendly options, and key ingredients are brought in from South India to keep the flavours right.
On the table, the Podi thatte idli is the clear standout. If you’ve missed authentic thatte idlis in Kolkata, this is the place to find them. Large, soft, and steaming hot, with ghee and spicy podi on top, it’s simple but instantly satisfying.
The Malabar paratha with Chettinad curry was another comforting plate. The flaky paratha worked beautifully with the coconut-rich curry, spiced with pepper, cinnamon and curry leaves. It’s the sort of dish you don’t rush, but savour slowly.
From the North Indian side, the Shyam savera kofta stole the show. Paneer balls wrapped in spinach, this dish looked as good as it tasted. Rich, smooth tomato gravy tied it together, making it the dish you’d want to order again. The Dal makhani was reliable and indulgent, but the kofta was the stunner.
For snacks, the Vada pav brought a taste of Mumbai, complete with garlic chutney and fried chillies. The Cheese garlic naan crisps with chilli dip leaned more playful, a crunchy twist that worked as a quick bite. And then there’s the coffee. We all know South Indian filter coffee, but the iced filter coffee here is something new. Cold, creamy and nostalgic at the same time, it’s a treat for iced coffee fans who want something different. The buttermilk kept things spicy but light, and balanced the heavier plates.
Meal for two: INR 600
Timings: 7.30 am to 10.30 pm
Location: At 10 Wood Street
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.