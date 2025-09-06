This hidden joint in Kolkata offers the most ravishing flavours in an idyllic setting for its Sunday brunch

Trying to maintain the kilos right before the festive season, we took a bite of the Avocado Burrata Toast. Lightly toasted bread with a layer of avocado mash, cheese, seasoning, avocado chunks, and a hint of tang coming from the cherry tomato slices was the perfect way to kick off the meal. We paired it with the vodka and pears infusion – Lazy Buzz.

For all the vegetarian,s the Berbere Cottage Cheese Steak with its generous Ethiopian spice-mix seasoning lent its flavour to the otherwise plain paneer, both inside and out. It had a strong hint of herbs and spices, which was served with a bell-pepper relish to balance the savoury and sweet notes. The aptly made Saffron Grilled Chicken had one of the world’s most expensive spices, not only lent the light orange hue to the meat but also a hint of sweetness to the succulent protein.