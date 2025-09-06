This hidden joint in Kolkata offers the most ravishing flavours in an idyllic setting for its Sunday brunch

Looking for a wholesome meal on a lazy Sunday to chill out and discuss life with your friends? Then follow our footsteps as we head over to the ATM Bar & Kitchen for their newly introduced Sunday brunch. Apart from the cool glass of innovative cocktails and a live music performance to set the mood under the vintage chandelier with cosy interiors, one would find everything from shareable snacks to light on the stomach yet flavourful proteins.
Trying to maintain the kilos right before the festive season, we took a bite of the Avocado Burrata Toast. Lightly toasted bread with a layer of avocado mash, cheese, seasoning, avocado chunks, and a hint of tang coming from the cherry tomato slices was the perfect way to kick off the meal. We paired it with the vodka and pears infusion – Lazy Buzz.
For all the vegetarian,s the Berbere Cottage Cheese Steak with its generous Ethiopian spice-mix seasoning lent its flavour to the otherwise plain paneer, both inside and out. It had a strong hint of herbs and spices, which was served with a bell-pepper relish to balance the savoury and sweet notes. The aptly made Saffron Grilled Chicken had one of the world’s most expensive spices, not only lent the light orange hue to the meat but also a hint of sweetness to the succulent protein.
Fish lovers will definitely be surprised by the next dish that we tried. The mains comprising Steamed Bhetki was unlike any other steamed fish we had ever had. The liquid-y broth accompanying the steamed fish made all the difference in this case. The broth had chunks of a variety of mushrooms and veggies. The fish itself had a chunky layer of spice coating with garlic to lend it a flavour. The thin candied orange slice contributed to the sweetness that completed the flavour triangle in this much-loved dish.
For desserts, we stepped into pure chocolate indulgence with the brookie. A large chunk of warm brownie-cookie with dollops of vanilla ice cream, caramelised sauce, chocolate discs, and popcorn dusted with cocoa powder wrapped up the meal.
Price per person: Rs 2500 (A.I)
Timings: 12 - 4 pm (Sundays only)
At: 7, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, 1st Floor, Kolkata