Try out a superb Asian fare at this Kolkata diner's new outlet in Baguiati

Most of us have soft corner for Asian food. Its hearty, familiar taste in our palates, the crunch of vegetables, and that one special spice that draws us to the cuisine every time, feels like a warm hug. So, the moment we knew that The Yellow Turtle has a new outlet in Baguiati, we decided to try out the food.

How does The Yellow Turtle new outlet looks like?

“After a few years of success in south Kolkata, we felt that it was time to have our presence in the northern side of the city too. This new outlet will not only feature our signature restaurant but will also debut a fully-equipped bar offering customised, home-crafted, Asian-inspired cocktails. We have a 200-capacity banquet hall in this outlet, which will help us hone our catering servicing skills too,” said Apeksha Lahiri, the owner.