Try out a superb Asian fare at this Kolkata diner's new outlet in Baguiati

Most of us have soft corner for Asian food. Its hearty, familiar taste in our palates, the crunch of vegetables, and that one special spice that draws us to the cuisine every time, feels like a warm hug. So, the moment we knew that The Yellow Turtle has a new outlet in Baguiati, we decided to try out the food.
“After a few years of success in south Kolkata, we felt that it was time to have our presence in the northern side of the city too. This new outlet will not only feature our signature restaurant but will also debut a fully-equipped bar offering customised, home-crafted, Asian-inspired cocktails. We have a 200-capacity banquet hall in this outlet, which will help us hone our catering servicing skills too,” said Apeksha Lahiri, the owner.
The décor inside is kept minimal with comfortable seating and the food, as the star of the house. The Tempura prawn, to start off with, is that perfect conversation starter. The light, airy batter, encasing succulent whole prawns, when dipped into the Thai chilli sauce, tasted good. We paired it with a spicy Mango mocktail, which had the right kick needed with this subtly-tasting dish. If you are team Fried chicken, don’t miss out on the Katsu chicken. While it is usually served as a whole chicken cutlet, this diner has decided to serve the crumb coated, crispy chicken fry into strips, making it shareable and easy to eat. Dip it in the sweet BBQ sauce to elevate the taste further.
We have always been a fan of soups and gravies that have even the slightest hint of coconut or coconut milk. It just feels so comforting. The Khowsuey tasted exactly the same like we had imagined it to be—flavourful and fulfilling when garnished with our choice of toppings. Don’t forget to add a dash of lime for that tangy kick.
But the Clay pot veg is definitely the showstopper. Slightly spicy and boasting our favourite button and shiitake mushrooms and pak choy, this is the kind of gravy that you will crave on super hectic days. You need to pair the gravy, comprising soy and other Asian condiments, with steamed rice, and you can thank us later. Order one whole plate for yourself, because we bet that you wouldn’t want to share it with anyone.
We called it a day with a portion of their Thai coconut pudding—silky, fragrant, and subtly sweet, the perfect finale to our meal.
Meal for two: INR 1,600++.
Timing: 12 pm to 11.30 pm.
At The Yellow Turtle, Raghunathpur, Baguiati.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.