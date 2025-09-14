This Burmese diner in Kolkata has a limited-edition tea-time menu that's perfect for autumn

Come evening and most people like to reset their lives with a cup of hot tea and snacks. To make this age-long practice even more holistic, Burma Burma Kolkata brings a limited-edition ‘From Burma, With Tea’ menu comprising hand-picked varieties of hot and cold tea along with mouth-watering accompaniments. And of course, we had to satisfy the tea-lover in us by taking a sip and bite of them all.
The Bagan Tea with its happy froth and dairy bliss set the mood. Made with condensed and evaporated milk and going sugarless, it had tea, milk froth, milk dust, and malai bits served with nutty crackers in regular and sugar-free varieties. Although the milky flavour attracted us a lot, we felt that too many layers of milk overshadowed the tea and surely cooled it down slightly before it reached the tables. The Seared Tofu and Avocado Salad reduced the guilt of condensed milk, and we devoured the plate full of myriad flavours.
Up next was the Burmese Pulled Tea, and the live-making of this beverage was a process to admire and enjoy. Strands of tea being shifted from one cup to the other with expertise was how this drink was made. The condiment infusion of star anise and saunf gave it the extra kick and made it one of our favourites. Adding to it were the crisp and crunchy sounds of the Cracklin’ Burmese dumplings, which paired well for a teatime snack.
Trying one from the cold tea, we opted for the Coconut Iced Tea made with coconut milk, ice, and in-house chunks of coconut, which were smooth as cream. We surely took our time to relish this cold tea in the midst of the heated weather and enjoyed it with Tea Shop Toast. A shallow toasted slice submerged in apple milk and topped with a generous layer of malai with gold foil playing peek-a-boo was the perfect dessert to end the meal with.
Available till September 30, 2025
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800+
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.