This Burmese diner in Kolkata has a limited-edition tea-time menu that's perfect for autumn

Trying one from the cold tea, we opted for the Coconut Iced Tea made with coconut milk, ice, and in-house chunks of coconut, which were smooth as cream. We surely took our time to relish this cold tea in the midst of the heated weather and enjoyed it with Tea Shop Toast. A shallow toasted slice submerged in apple milk and topped with a generous layer of malai with gold foil playing peek-a-boo was the perfect dessert to end the meal with.

Available till September 30, 2025

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800+