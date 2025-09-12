Kolkata to witness the flavours of Africa in this unique weekend pop-up throughout September

Inspired by Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay’s Chander Pahar, Dr. Kalyan Kar decided to not just travel to Africa several times, but visit it so often that he wanted to carry its flavours to his home-city - Kolkata. Opening the Flavours of Africa, near Bypass Kolkata, was a unique window to familiarise the people of Kolkata to the cuisine of Africa. And in the process of doing so, breaking several myths about the same.

Interestingly, even while speaking about the cuisine he highlighted how every region has very different types of food, all of which was not possible to add on to the menu. And hence, Chef Rosy, who flew in specially from Ghana would be introducing the people of Calcutta to native African cuisine throughout this month. Without fail, we went over to taste the uniqueness of the flavour.

Here’s what one should try at this special African pop-up at Flavours of Africa