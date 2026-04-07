This restaurant in Kolkata gets its vibes and flavours all the way from Nagaland

Th e moment we stepped into the newly opened Naga Ki, we were struck by its minimalist beige interiors—wooden panels, neatly displayed wooden utensils, and dried corn cobs on sale. The space felt fresh, devoid of unnecessary wall art, jarring colours, or aesthetic corners that seemed forced. As the owners say, minimalism is trending, and we loved it! And the hint of smoky, fermented smell, very typical of restaurants in the Northeast, is unmissable.

The owners from Dimapur bring slice of Nagaland in Kolkata

Two friends, Tiasenla Ao and Orentsani Suzen Kikon, all the way from Nagaland, decided to open an authentic Naga restaurant some 1500 kilometres away. But why’s that? “Because we felt that there isn’t an authentic sitdown diner in the city, even being a gateway to the North East, unlike Delhi or Mumbai, where there isn’t a dearth of restaurants serving traditional Northeastern cuisines,” said Suzen.

Not just Naga cuisine, they also serve a few Pan-Asian dishes, making it more welcoming for food connoisseurs, but here comes the twist. The dimsums and chow have hints of Naga flavours too. How about a plate full of smoked pork momo? Dip it in a spicy, home-style aloo chutney, and we can guarantee that you have not tried anything like this before.