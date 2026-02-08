From posto sandwich to aam tel pizza, contemporary Bengali cuisine steps forward in this Kolkata cafe

Chef Joy Banerjee’s name is synonymous with contemporary Bengali cuisine. When we visited Luchi o Locha, a chill eatery in Baghajatin which is run by Joy and his brother Deb Banerjee, we got a taste of the same. We sat down with the brothers for an interesting conversation over some great dishes and a great cup of coffee.

At Luchi o Locha, Bengali staples are reworked without losing their soul

The restaurant is located in an area filled with students and is a stone’s throw away from Jadavpur University. So when you open the menu card, don’t be shocked about the price points. Deb stressed upon the fact that one needs to set the prices according to the location while also maintaining a high quality check. He makes no decisions about what goes on in the kitchen and has given the reins to his younger gastronomically genius brother Chef Joy.