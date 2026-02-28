Chefs Goku and Dylan Pereira bring home recipes to this Italian restaurant in Kolkata

Italian restaurant Veneto, situated at South City Mall, completes four years in the city, and is marking the milestone with Nonna’s Table: Culinary Stories from the Italian Kitchen, a limited-edition pop-up which is ongoing till Sunday, March 1. Led by Chef Goku and Chef Dylan Pereira, the experience will be available à la carte for both lunch and dinner.

Veneto in Kolkata serves Italian gradma reecipes for their fourth anniversary

For Veneto, this anniversary is about staying true to what it has always believed in, regional Italian food served with warmth and honesty. Nonna’s Table fits naturally into that vision. It brings the focus back to simple, home-style cooking inspired by the kitchens where recipes are passed down quietly and meals are meant to be shared.