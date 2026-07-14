Discover how this newest place in Kolkata combines mindful, honest brewing with childhood nostalgia

Stepping into the newly opened The Melbourne Roastery in Salt Lake makes you pause. Settling for a minimalist aesthetic, the café features stark white walls lined with warm wooden panels and furniture. A few carefully placed plants provide a refreshing pop of colour, creating a serene space.
For founder Sreyoshi Pal, the evolution of The Melbourne Café in Jodhpur Park and Salt Lake to The Melbourne Roastery was totally organic. While the space still awaits its signature roasting machine, currently en route from Italy and expected to be operational in a few months, the vision behind it is already clear. “Over the years, I realised that people weren’t just coming for the coffee,” Sreyoshi shares, “They were coming for a vibe—a chance to slow down, connect with their community, and disconnect from the noise outside. With the Roastery, we wanted to go deeper into the craft through better sourcing, intentional brewing, and absolute honesty in what we serve.”
As we sat down to enjoy the dusk with a glass of cold brew, our first dish for the day arrived at our table: Roastery caesar. Crisp mixed lettuce, chicken bits, boiled egg, and olives, tossed in a house-made lemon dressing and topped with shaved parmesan, and feta, this indeed was a fresh start to the tasting session. A crisp, no-fuss salad like this is always a great choice, especially during the hot summer days, when you want something light and refreshing.
What we tried next was not just a colourful plate to look at but was a flavourbomb too—Basil and edamame hummus open sandwich. A flavourful basil and edamame hummus on lightly toasted in-house brown bread, topped with pickled cabbage, candied orange, a few bits of melty cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. If you love pesto or anything with basil, you have to try this. While Sreyoshi said she didn’t want to make it Instagram-worthy, we beg to differ, because putting a picture of this open sandwich is a must!
For the mains, we stuck to the classics. A big bowl of our favourite Aglio e olio spaghetti, absolutely made to perfection, light yet flavourful, and a whole roast chicken platter. Herb-marinated, juicy mid-sized whole chicken, brushed with a rosemary jus, served alongside a poached egg, creamy mashed potato, crispy potato wedges, a grilled tomato, sautéed exotic veggies on the side and an extra bowl of the savoury jus. If you are a group of four-five people, go for the whole roast; else go for the half roast. Perfect and satiating.
And finally, it is dessert time. From the huge spread of homemade bakes, cheesecakes, tea cakes, croissants, pancakes, and more, we decided to call it a day in the most nostalgic way—a portion of caramel custard. Crafted from Sreyoshi’s own home recipe, the melt-in-the-mouth custard had no aftertaste of the egg, and the caramel in the custard felt like liquid toffee. It ticked all the right boxes, taking us back to our childhood when caramel tof fees were our favourite desserts.
Meal for two: INR 700++
Timing: 9 am to 11 am
At Sector-II, Salt Lake