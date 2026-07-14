Discover how this newest place in Kolkata combines mindful, honest brewing with childhood nostalgia

Stepping into the newly opened The Melbourne Roastery in Salt Lake makes you pause. Settling for a minimalist aesthetic, the café features stark white walls lined with warm wooden panels and furniture. A few carefully placed plants provide a refreshing pop of colour, creating a serene space.

Inside The Melbourne Roastery: Salt Lake’s newest specialty coffee hub

For founder Sreyoshi Pal, the evolution of The Melbourne Café in Jodhpur Park and Salt Lake to The Melbourne Roastery was totally organic. While the space still awaits its signature roasting machine, currently en route from Italy and expected to be operational in a few months, the vision behind it is already clear. “Over the years, I realised that people weren’t just coming for the coffee,” Sreyoshi shares, “They were coming for a vibe—a chance to slow down, connect with their community, and disconnect from the noise outside. With the Roastery, we wanted to go deeper into the craft through better sourcing, intentional brewing, and absolute honesty in what we serve.”