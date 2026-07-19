This boutique cloud kitchen in Salt Lake lets its culinary craft do all the talking

While eating out, no matter how important the setting of a café or diner might be, what ultimately makes or breaks the deal is the flavour of the food. That is exactly why Upland Salt, a boutique cloud kitchen tucked away in Salt Lake Sector 1, has got us on their side. Operating out of a converted driveway in a house, this cosy spot can accommodate about 8 to 10 people at a time and has a rustic charm.
For Chef Nishant Chhajer and his partner Sharang Majumdar, flashy promotions were never part of the plan. Instead of the usual influencer-driven review rounds for social media, they choose to let their culinary craft speak for itself. “We wanted the food to do the talking and keep the customers coming back,” says Nishant.
Upland Salt has a precise menu that keeps rotating from time to time, with seasonal additions. We commenced with a plate of Veg laphing. Made the authentic way, with a stuffing of seitan (mock meat made with gluten), Wai Wai and loads of chilli oil, it was a great start. Keeping with the hilly vibes, prawn dim sum in a malaikari sauce set the mood further. Succulent , chunky prawns, accented with gondhoraj zest, were flavourful even without the condiments. The creamy, coconut-forward sauce combined with a zesty kick of gondhoraj coriander chilli oil was unique, to say the least.
“We focus entirely on flavour, and when we see guests travelling all the way from Alipore just to eat here, we know we’re on the right track,” Nishant adds.
Up next was another soul-satisfying dish: Chicken Chettinad momo, served with rasam and appalam. The Spinach ricotta tortellini in an orange-butter sauce, with a hint of thyme, is a must-try. A crowd favourite, it turned out to be our favourite, too. But what made this dish special was the sauce. Tangy, sweet, savoury with a hint of heat, a mouthful of the tortellini with this sauce was enough to impress us.
We wrapped up the affair with their version of Mango sticky rice, a combination of freshly made mango-ginger sorbet, payesh parfait, cranberry chilli coulis, and basil oil. It is hands-down the best dessert we’ve had recently. Despite the complex techniques and flavours on a single plate, it didn’t overwhelm us.
Meal for two: INR 700.
Timings: 4 pm to 9 pm.
Location: AE- 58, At Sector 1, Salt Lake