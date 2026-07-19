This boutique cloud kitchen in Salt Lake lets its culinary craft do all the talking

While eating out, no matter how important the setting of a café or diner might be, what ultimately makes or breaks the deal is the flavour of the food. That is exactly why Upland Salt, a boutique cloud kitchen tucked away in Salt Lake Sector 1, has got us on their side. Operating out of a converted driveway in a house, this cosy spot can accommodate about 8 to 10 people at a time and has a rustic charm.

Here's what in Upland Salt really worked for us

For Chef Nishant Chhajer and his partner Sharang Majumdar, flashy promotions were never part of the plan. Instead of the usual influencer-driven review rounds for social media, they choose to let their culinary craft speak for itself. “We wanted the food to do the talking and keep the customers coming back,” says Nishant.