South Indian cuisine gets a chic, modern spin at this fun Kolkata bistro

There’s a certain stereotype attached to South Indian dining with predictable menus, functional décor, and a devotional commitment to tradition. Perima’s, tucked away on Rowland Road, flips that narrative with the confidence of, well, a periyamma who knows exactly who she is.
The word periyamma (Tamil for maternal aunt) evokes warmth, familiarity, and a certain authority in the kitchen. But this isn’t the kind of aunt who insists you sit straight and finish your rasam. This one might just pour you a cocktail and still outcook everyone in the room. That duality is exactly what founder Akshay Ramani brings to the table.
The space is minimalist, softly lit, and dressed in earthy tones, yet it doesn’t feel divorced from its culinary heritage. There are no banana leaf or steel tumbler theatrics—just confidence that lets the food do the talking.
And it does, quite convincingly.
Take the Crisp urulai fry with gondhoraj aioli. Baby potatoes, perfectly crisped, arrive with a citrussy lift that feels distinctly local yet refreshingly new. But if there’s one plate that truly lingers, it’s the Podi masala prawns. Butter garlic prawns are hardly ground-breaking, but the gunpowder spice and onion chutney elevate them into something far more addictive.
The Mutton pepper fry, paired with a flaky Malabar parotta, is indulgence done right—rich, deeply spiced, and unapologetically comforting. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel; it simply executes it exceptionally well. Even the Midi summer-ade, with its appemidi mango and ginger ale base, feels like a clever nod to tradition. What stands out is that nothing feels gimmicky.
There’s intention behind the menu, which was curated to bridge the gap between familiar South Indian flavours and contemporary dining expectations without diluting either.
Meal for two: INR 1,500
Timings: 11 am to 11 pm
At Perima’s, Rowland Road
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