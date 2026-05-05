South Indian cuisine gets a chic, modern spin at this fun Kolkata bistro

There’s a certain stereotype attached to South Indian dining with predictable menus, functional décor, and a devotional commitment to tradition. Perima’s, tucked away on Rowland Road, flips that narrative with the confidence of, well, a periyamma who knows exactly who she is.

Contemporary South Indian cuisine in Kolkata gets a new address at Perima’s

The word periyamma (Tamil for maternal aunt) evokes warmth, familiarity, and a certain authority in the kitchen. But this isn’t the kind of aunt who insists you sit straight and finish your rasam. This one might just pour you a cocktail and still outcook everyone in the room. That duality is exactly what founder Akshay Ramani brings to the table.