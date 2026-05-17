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Beat the summer heat with the special summer menu at this Kolkata café

Kolkata café, The Daily, offers mango in abundance in their refreshing new summer menu
Green Grilled Chicken at The Daily café
Green Grilled ChickenThe Daily
Updated on
3 min read

Summers in Kolkata are anything but comfortable. When the scorching heat makes us want to give up, a plate of comfort food in a soothing environment can heal us.

Mango mania at Kolkata's The Daily

Kolkata’s popular café, The Daily, has brought comfort and taste together in their new summer menu that feels gourmet. Curated by Chef Urvika Kanoi with care and passion, the menu offers everything good about summer.

Beat the summer heat with a mango loaded summer menu at The Daily
Beat the summer heat with a mango loaded summer menu at The DailyThe Daily

While mangoes sourced from all over the country take the centre stage, other summer coolers like kokum and coconut feature in this one-of-a-kind menu too.

When asked about her inspiration behind the curation, Chef Urvika Kanoi says, "The summer menu is our homage to local produce. India is very blessed because each season has a set of unique produce. That’s precisely what we wanted to showcase in the menu. From drinks to desserts, we have a little bit of something for everybody."

Everything we tried from drinks to dessert

The summer menu instantly gets you interested. With a variety of items on the card, it features names from all over the world. We, of course, started with drinks, given the tiresome afternoon heat outside.

Mango Matcha at The Daiky
Mango MatchaThe Daily

We tried a summer classic, Mango Mojito, and moved on to Mango Mule before finally settling down with the viral Matcha with a mango twist. While the first two drinks were slightly tangier than usual, the Mango Matcha beautifully infused the two flavours. if you are trying Matcha for the first time, this is the drink for you.

For food, we tried different flavour profiles that showcased the variety on display. Served with a side of sweet chilli sauce, the Green Grilled Chicken was just spicy enough not to overpower the fresh flavour of raw mango, thecha, and herbs.

Turkish Eggs at The Daily
Turkish EggsThe Daily

Next, we tried the famous Turkish Eggs, which looked as good as they tasted. While the bread served on the side was stiff, the main dish was refreshing and cooling.

Finally, we had the tangy and unique Asian Chop’t Salad, an interesting pairing of glass noodles with raw mango served with salad condiments. If you are looking for something healthy and cooling, this is the dish. However, if you are not a fan of glass noodles, it is best to skip.

Asian Chop’t Salad at The Daily
Asian Chop’t SaladThe Daily

The dessert did not disappoint at all. We decided to skip mango this time and went for the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. This is a tropical take on the classic Italian dessert.

With a silky base of tender coconut and gelatin, it came with sprinkles of mango, and the flavour was perfectly balanced.

Tender Coconut Panna Cotta at The Daily
Tender Coconut Panna CottaThe Daily

The Daily’s summer menu features exciting food combinations because, as Chef Urvika said, she loves taking risks, and the city doesn’t mind. "I like keeping a lot of things safe, but I mostly like playing in unsafe territory," she tells us.

So, if you are tired of the boring café menus and are looking for a place that excels at experimenting, do give The Daily’s new summer menu a try.

Meal for two: INR 1,500

From 12 noon to 11 pm

The Daily, Kalighat

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Green Grilled Chicken at The Daily café
A rooftop hangout that serves comfort food alongside sweeping city views
Summer Menu
The Daily Cafe
Kolkata Cafe
The Daily
Chef Urvika Kanoi