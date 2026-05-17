Beat the summer heat with the special summer menu at this Kolkata café

While mangoes sourced from all over the country take the centre stage, other summer coolers like kokum and coconut feature in this one-of-a-kind menu too.

When asked about her inspiration behind the curation, Chef Urvika Kanoi says, "The summer menu is our homage to local produce. India is very blessed because each season has a set of unique produce. That’s precisely what we wanted to showcase in the menu. From drinks to desserts, we have a little bit of something for everybody."

Everything we tried from drinks to dessert

The summer menu instantly gets you interested. With a variety of items on the card, it features names from all over the world. We, of course, started with drinks, given the tiresome afternoon heat outside.