If you have wished for a buffet with an exhaustive and exotic menu that’s also easy on your pocket, then simply drop in at Asia! Asia! Asia! Street BBQ and Buffet at Sector V in Salt Lake. Experience Pan Asian flavours at the 111-seater diner that replicates the vibes of the South-East Asian streets with its pop colours, neon signs and regional Asian music.

Interiors of Asia Asia Asia

The buffet-only diner with a spread of over 40 dishes includes a live grill at each table. Now, that makes it an irresistible deal. Located in the same building that houses the popular joint Rang De Basanti Dhaba, the outlet reflects Abhimanyu Maheshwari’s love for culinary art. The young foodpreneur, who owned Barf Pani Soda in Park Street, tells us, “The menu covers street style cuisines from primarily eight countries, namely Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia. One can also find a few dishes from Bur ma and Cambodia once in a while.”

Dorayaki

We began our food trail with an eclectic array of piping hot grills from the Robayataki or the traditional Japanese hot charcoal grill. We loved the umami flavours of tangy Chicken Wings laced with Teriyaki sauce. Its veg version with potato wedges also tasted great. The other options include Bangkok Pork Belly, Indonesian Fish Satay and Sweet Chilli Siracha Corn on the Cob.

An assorted platter of dumplings at Asia Asia Asia

Make sure not to stuff yourself with the delectables from the grill and keep space for mains and desserts. There are steamy dumplings like Spinach and Corn Sui Mai and Sea Food dumpling besides the pillowy bao and we loved the Chicken Satays with a dreamy pink hue and sweet notes. The appetisers were a spicy lot and we relished the Sichuan Fiery Red Chilli Chicken and Sea Food Pad Cha, a Thai-style seafood stir fry cooked in basil and herbs.

Japanese Grill

Giving the soups a miss we sampled a Lamb in Black Bean Sauce from the mains and paired it with a classic Pad Thai Noodles. The Chicken Khao Tod, a Laotian style crispy and fragrant chicken rice cooked in a clay pot on the Robata grill is a must-try. From the dessert spread, Chilli Brownie and Dorayaki, a Japanese pancake sandwiched with a sweet red bean filling is drool-worthy. But the star of this section was the Assorted Mochi Ice-Cream. Colourful and toothsome, this soft and sticky rice dumpling filled with ice-creams, is available only at this address in the city.

Price per person: Veg Rs 650+ and Non-veg Rs 750+

Follow in Twitter: itweet_faru