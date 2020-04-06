In the wake of the nation-wide lockdown, where social distancing is the need of the hour, IHCL is offering some select essential products while experiencing a touch of legendary hospitality right at the comfort of your homes, with its Hospitality@Home services.

Keeping in mind that overall health and wellness is essential during these times, you can cook your favourite meals using the finest of gourmet products, binge on freshly baked loaves of bread and confectionaries from Taj’s popular bakeries, pamper yourself with a spa day at home and also order from your favourite iconic restaurants as Taj Hotels offers drool-worthy hampers and F&B services, through contactless takeaway at its iconic city hotels across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Gourmet Hampers

Who said mealtimes have to be boring while staying safe at home? Light a candle, set the table, give in to your cravings and order your favourite cuisine from a select menu from popular restaurants such as Shamiana, La Patisserie, Capital Kitchen, Vista, Southern Spice, Blue Ginger, Cal 27, Machan and more.

Celebrate a special occasion with the Taj Gourmet hamper. From the choicest produce, pasta and herbs to a spread of cheese and crackers, the Taj Gourmet hamper, priced from Rs 10,000 onwards, includes everything you need to cook a scrumptious meal.

Bakery and Confectionery Hampers

Missing the aroma of freshly baked bread or craving for a bite of sweet delicacies? Order the Bakery and Confectionery hamper that includes a range of freshly baked loaves of bread, home-made chocolates, and mouth-watering granola among other treats. With a choice of the best teas or coffee to satiate your taste buds, make yourself a delicious breakfast with this must-have hamper priced from Rs 5,000 onwards.

Wellness hampers

Indulge in a session of wellness for both body and mind, and pamper yourself with a luxuriously relaxing spa day with the Taj Wellness hamper. The hamper includes essentials from our award-winning Jiva Spa, including scrubs, essential oil blends and foot soaks, ideal to keep yourself and your skin hydrated. This hamper is priced from Rs 15,000 onwards.



Lastly, you can now spend your time at home without the added stress of doing laundry, with Taj’s impeccable laundry services. Guests can simply drop off their clothing and linen at the hotel and pick it up, washed and pressed to perfection, in 24 hours from the hotel lobby.

To place a prepaid contactless takeaway order for any of the above, guests can call the respective hotels.