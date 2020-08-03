Indian Hotels Company Limited (Taj and Vivanta) is all set to deliver to your doorstep a taste of the culinary experiences from their famed restaurants through their gourmet food delivery platform Qmin. City gastronomes can now order from their iconic restaurants including Chinoiserie, Sonargaon and Cal27 from Taj Bengal and Mynt from Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass.

“We are delighted to launch Qmin in Kolkata that will cater to the increasing customer demand for online culinary services. IHCL’s landmark hotels in Kolkata have pioneered various cuisines and culinary innovations for over three decades and it is our privilege to bring that experience to our guests in the comfort of their homes,” says Manish Gupta, area director East and GM Taj Bengal.

Qmin by IHCL

The digital menu will include classics like Dal Sonargaon, Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho from Sonargaon, Crispy Fried Spinach and Dimsums from Chinoiserie and the exquisite thin-crust pizzas from Cal27.

Qmin by IHCL

Qmin ensures guests a differentiated delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitised vehicles. The packaging is done with eco-friendly, bio-degradable materials, and the customised insulation boxes preserve the taste and freshness of the food whilst being delivered.

Qmin will soon launch an app too followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop offering epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands.

To place orders call toll-free number 1800 266 7646