Apart from the customary cakes and coffee, winter also means gorging on some flavourful traditional Indian dishes like pulao and biryani. Tapping this gluttonous feeling, ITC Hotels has just launched Biryani and Pulao Collection, a range of ten delectable and famed pulao and biryani dishes curated from across the regions of the country.

The well-researched cuisine concept showcases the best of Indian culinary offerings. All the 10 items are steeped in local culinary tradition and represent the regional cooking style replete with fine aromas, distinct taste, textures and simplicity that takes you back to the roots.

Talking about the same, Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels says, “The Biryani & Pulao Collection is a strong reminder of our culture. At ITC Hotels, we make a significant investment in culinary research. The richness of India’s ingredients, the back story of each preparation and the passion of our team to make this

story be heard louder, encouraged us to create this collection and bring the aromas closer home. This collection covers biryani and pulao from all four regions, crafted with the utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience".

The vegetarian selection includes Kale Moti Pulao, Subz Paneer Pulao and Nimona Mirch Pulao and the non-veg counterpart includes Keema Pulao, Gosht Bohri Biryani, Metiabruz Biryani, Serai ki Biryani, Bibi ka Murgh Pulao and Konaseema Kodi Pulao.



You can have the dishes with Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas -- Anar Kheera Raita/ Onion Pachadi/ Sarson Raita.



The Biryani & Pulao Collection is available on all prominent food aggregator’s

platforms.

The new menu has been introduced at a price range of Rs 625 to Rs 825.