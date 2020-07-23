If you are not in the mood to sweat it out in the kitchen on Raksha Bandhan this year, Piccadilly Square has you sorted with their Rakhi special exotic assortment of savoury delights and desserts.

Their Breakfast in Bed platter is for brothers who love to start their day late with a lazy and lavish breakfast. The platter includes a breadbasket, spreads in a jar, waffles with chocolate sauce, granola jar, cold brew and a smoothie bottle.

For those who are always counting steps and calories, their Fitness Freak Rakhi platter offers a four-course gluten-free and guilt-free meal for a scrumptious celebration.

The Picnic Basket platter

The dessert offerings are equally alluring. "This Rakhi, express your love for your brother with our signature Swiss cheese Fondue. The comforting indulgence can be enjoyed with our cold brew coffee and freshly-made Italian gelato," tells Pooja Baid, founder-director of the eatery.

A little sweet, a little spice and a whole lot of love are packed into their Roller Coaster platter consisting of cheese parsley pinwheel sandwiches, corn potato baskets, baked pita chips, emoji brownies and smoothies.

The Roller Coaster platter

The picnic basket will surely make you recall childhood memories when you pretended to go for a picnic and enjoy the afternoon under bed-sheet tents, snacking lazily with your siblings.

There's also this delectably attractive edible Rakhi tart, cake jars, fudge brownies and indulgent desserts.

The Sundae Kit has all that it takes to make a decadent frozen treat, replete with Italian gelato, luscious chocolate sauce, cookies, brownies and crispy waffle discs.

"We are happy to customise these platters and include your brother’s favourites to make him feel super special this Rakhi," adds Pooja.

The Southern Spice platter

She also informs us that her South Indian outlet, The Chutney Compnay too has Rakhi special offerings including Breakfast with Bro platter comprising fresh Idlis, Vada, Sevai (rice vermicelli) served with an assortment of TCC signature chutneys. Bissibella Bhat, and Mangalorean Feast replete with Sponge dosa, spicy vegetable Kurma and Idlis along with their signature Idli Aglio Olio,

Molgapodi Dosa and crispy Vadas.



Bookings accepted till July 28

Starting Price for Piccadilly square is Rs850 + GST and TCC Rs 750 + GST