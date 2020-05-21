With literally a couple of days away from celebrating Eid, you need not feel sad for not being able to go out and have fun with your family and friends.

To do away with the blues and retain the mirth of the celebrations, JW Marriott Kolkata has curated an exclusive Eid menu that they will deliver at your doorsteps.



The specially crafted menu offers an array of flavoursome vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to choose from. Some of the melt-in-the-mouth appetisers include Lahori Chicken, Lamb Shami Kebab, Dahi Ke Kebab and Hara Bhara Kebab. The scrumptious main course items are Chicken Tikka Masala,

Lagan Ka Murgh, Vegetable Korma, Akhrot Palak Ke Kofte, Hyderabadi Lamb Haleem, Dum Ka Gosht and Kolkata Dum Biryani served along with raita. The Biryani is available in vegetarian, chicken and lamb options.



Since any feats in incomplete without the accompanying desserts, JW Marriott Kolkata has also laid out selective sweet dishes on the menu as well, which promise to be rich and authentic in its flavours. Some of the all-time

favourites in the menu are Shahi Tukda, Zafrani Semiya Kheer, Luqaimat, Umm Ali, Basbousa and Baklava among others.

The delivery is contactless and you can reserve your order at 70871 07953 between noon and 9 pm.

Minimum order amount is Rs 1,500 plus taxes.