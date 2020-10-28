With winter setting in, popular cafe Roastery Coffee just introduced Balur Estate limited editionThick Bed Honey Coffee. A limited-edition coffee, it's perfect for Pour Over and AeroPress brew lovers, as well as for all discerning coffee aficionados with notes of bubblegum and stone fruit in it, giving it a dash of exotic, fruity and refreshing flavour.

Roastery Coffee-Limited Edition Balur Estate Thick Bed Honey

Thick bed is a technique where coffee is handpicked and then dried on a thick bed to retain more moisture, resulting in slow drying that lends a sweeter character to it

Thick Bed Honey coffee is a new addition to the brand’s already existing range of special edition variants which includes Harley Estate Grapa, Monsoon Malabar, Thogarihunkal Estate Honey Sun Dried Coffee, Carbonic Maceration (Harley Estate), to name a few.

Roastery Coffee House

Balur Estate in Karnataka is a 400-acre coffee plantation that exists since the 1840s. What makes Balur Estate coffee so unique is its location and elevation. The coffee there is processed with the utmost attention at each processing stage from picking to milling.

Price range: rethRs 400 -750

Also available at www.roasterycoffee.co.in