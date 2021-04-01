Chai Sutta Bar just launched its outlet in Salt Lake’s Sector V. The franchise outlet inaugurated by actor, Shakti Kapoor will serve all their popular teas in kulhad at this outlet.

Actor Shakti Kapoor at Chai Sutta Bar Kolkata outlet

The brand that hails from Indore, a city known for its student crowd, aims at catering the cutting Chai tapri platter in a comfortable ambience clubbed while retaining the taste. “With the ongoing global pandemic we understand that the safety of the customer is key, especially in F&B segment and the brand ensures to deliver it with the utmost diligence,” shares Anubhav Dubey, founder, Chai Sutta Bar.

Anubhav Dubey, Founder, Chai Sutta Bar

Anubhav adds, “Catering to the length and breadth of the country is our ultimate aim, our audience is masses and not classes and that is how we differentiate our brand positioning with other competitors. Kolkata is the second most densely populated city in the country and serving the wishful cup of chai is the ultimate objective of the brand. We believe in reinventing the taste and culture of India by providing a cup of tea in Kulhad and spread the joy of having tea”.

The franchise of Chai Sutta Bar will offer its signature Chocolate Chai and Adrak Chai from the brand and it definitely calls for a visit.