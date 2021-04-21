To make things easier for those, who are badly missing the sumptuous spreads at the lavish Iftar parties this year due to the stubborn pandemic situation, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar have come up with a special offering called The Ruhaniyat Edition.

The carefully curated Iftaari meals include a wide selection of sumptuous dishes caringly packed in sealed eco-friendly boxes and delivered to your doorsteps safely.

You can choose from their traditional set menu from Gourmet Couch, or signature preparations from Biryani and Pulao Collection or carefully curated delights from Nutmeg, The Gourmet Shop.

We settled for their set menu from Gourmet Couch and we loved each of the items as much as we loved the way they were delivered with all safety protocols in place.

We started our culinary journey with the mouth-watering Seekh Gilafi Dum Pukht. Made with minced chicken laced with crispy juicy tomatoes, capsicum, green chillies and onions, these kebabs are refreshingly zesty and surely not meant for the faint-hearted.

Iftar spread by ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar

And how could we not bask in the smoky flavour of the slow-cooked Galouti Kebab spiked with potli masala? We devoured it with lachha paranatha and some mint chutney and ring onions.

The main course was no less than a royal treat and we began the same with Murgh Handi Qorma, an aromatic curry of boneless chicken drumsticks simmered in brown onion, garlic and yoghurt gravy.

The Shahi Nehari was so light and flavourful that we suggested you have it with nothing but white rice or plain rotis. A sprinkling of lemon juice on the prime cuts

of lamb cooked overnight on low heat in a sealed handi, elevates the taste to another level altogether.

Though there was hardly any space left for anything, we couldn't rein in the gluttons within us and fell for the ever-tempting Haleem. This traditional recipe made with ground wheat, lamb lentils and select spices was unique in its flavour and consistency and we bet you won't be able to stop at just one serving.

Sweet delectables from Nutmeg The Gourmet Shop

The menu also the lightly cooked Bibi ka Murgh Pulao that was replete with chunks of spring chicken doused in aromatic spices and generous amounts of slow-cooked onions. Dal Bukhara accompanied with Mirch Baingan Ka Salan were the only two veg dishes and they won't disappoint you at all.

We finished our Iftarri trail with Seviyon ka Muzzafar, a classic dessert made with saffron-infused vermicelli doused in sugar syrup and drizzled with almonds and cashew.



The set menu by Gourmet Couch is available as a Box for two at Rs 3,250 plus taxes, a Box for four at Rs 6,200 plus taxes and a Box for 6 at Rs 9,000 plus taxes from 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm till May 16.

