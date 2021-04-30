Despite the surge of a killer infection, a no-exit sign at the door and a sultry summer, it's positivity that keeps us going.

Keeping that in mind ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal have come up with delicious Cheering Boxes innovatively named after the most popular sport of our country, cricket. They come in different combinations, offering a delectable variety of items that would compete for mind space even when you watch cr8cketvor your favourite OTT shows.

Dal Bukhara

The Tournament Edition curated by Gourmet Couch includes three offerings namely a set menu of appetisers (First Innings), main course (Second Innings) and three-course offerings (Super Saver).

We tasted the Super Saver menu and frankly speaking, we were bowled over by the eclectic selection of dishes.

The three-course meal included a selection of Madhura Tikkiya, Paneer khurchan, Dal Bukhara Gosht, Galouti Kebab, Chicken in Chilli Bean Sauce, Vegetable Kra Pao Basil, Teppanyaki Chicken Fried Rice, Stir-Fried Chicken with Chili & Soya Wok tossed fried chicken with bell peppers, soya sauce and assorted spices sliced.

Teppanyaki Chicken Fried Rice



Each item and since the hotel is known for its forte in Mughlai and Awadhi specialities, it’s prudent not to exhaust words on it. Instead, some paeans must be sung about Asian delectable. We were surprised at the perfect balance of flavours that they managed to strike while rustling up each of the delicate dishes. None of the sauces used to cook the dishes was too sharp or too soft for the palette, making them absolutely gorge-worthy during this hot weather. The rice too was easy on the stomach and had a nice mix of Asian spices.

The winner of the innings was definitely the classic Chinese Mango pudding with its creamy consistency and right notes of sweetness.

Asian offerings from the Cheering Box menu

First Innings is an array of signature appetisers including Madhura Tikkiya (Crispy fried patties of clove smoked beetroot stuffed with spiced hung curd, sprinkled with home-made pudina masala) Dudhiya kebab (Roundels of cottage cheese, stuffed with special hand mashed potatoes, shallow fried and finished on Dum) to name a few.

The Second Innings offers a delectable set menu from their main course selection and includes Paneer Pudina (Cottage cheese cooked in rich gravy of yoghurt and mint with a hint of lemon), Dal Bukhara (A harmonious blend of black lentils, tomatoes, ginger and garlic simmered overnight on slow charcoal fire and finished with cream and served with a dollop of unsalted butter), Butter naan, Subz biryani Gosht Dum Pukht biryani (Basmati rice simmered with lamb in mace, ittar and kewra, finished in a sealed handi) Mirch ka Salan (Large whole green chillies simmered in a velvet smooth gravy of yoghurt, tamarind, coconut and peanuts) among others.

Biryani and Pulao Offerings

And it goes without saying that the food was packed in environment-friendly corrugated paper boxes, which are easy to have on the go or order in for a celebration or get together.

A Box of First Innings for two is available at INR 2020 + taxes (Veg Selection)

Second Innings starts at INR 2020 plus taxes for a Box for 2 and INR 3520 and the Super Saver Box for two starts at INR 2020 plus taxes

The Cheering Box also includes Biryani & Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels, our signature preparations perfectly portioned for a party of four and more. Starting at INR 1900 plus applicable taxes onwards.

The boxes are available for order on all major food aggregating platforms or you may call on 033 44464646 to place an order.