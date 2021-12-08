Kolkata's newest lounge bar LMNO_Q has a breathtaking view of the city's skyline

If you want to just relax under the open sky and enjoy a stunning sunset view of the city over some great food and drinks, then LMNO_Q may be just what you are looking for.

This 150-seater lounge bar spread across 8,000 sq ft is perched on the 12th floor of Magma House in Park Street and has very neat, clutter-free yet chic interiors, reminiscent of the free-spirited lounge bars that dot the small cities in Europe. We loved the carefully curated shades of turquoise that add to the brightness of the well-lit place. Also, we loved the multi-coloured eye-catching graphic art on the interior walls. In fact, the flying birds hanging from the ceiling and the bird-shaped light shades add the perfect shimmer to the bar and sitting area.

The vibrant interiors of LMNO_Q

The place offers a great selection of delectables and the menu has been curated by Masterchef Shaikh Arif Ahmed and consultant Chef Amit Puri. Their Wheaty Smoodles and Kishtwar Zafraan Murgh Shorba from the soup and salads section are must-try.

Indo Mex Seekh

What we really drooled over is the wide range of dumplings that are smooth in texture and rich in flavour. From the mains, you can settle for Kerala Mutton Pepper Fry since it’s rare to find in the city.

Gul-E-Jehaan

You can have it with paranthas or rice. And don’t forget to try out some of their really sinful dessert options. We loved Gul-E-Jehaan for its mellow flavour.

Brazilian Kiss

So, if you are looking for a well-spaced-out party place where they serve good food and great drinks along with some foot-tapping music, you know where to head for.