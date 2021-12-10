Visit SodaBottleOpenerWala for delectable Parsi dishes served at Irani cafes in Mumbai

If you haven’t yet visited the newest outlet of SodaBottleOpenerWala on the fourth floor of South City Mall, you are surely missing out on a very different gourmet experience that gives you a taste of the food served in the iconic Irani cafes dotting Mumbai’s bustling Fort, Colaba and Grant Road area.

Patra Ni Macchi with Lemon Rice

This popular label from Olive Bar and Kitchen has all the famed Parsi household dishes and a few popular Bombay street food options including Dhansak, Salli Chicken, Akuri, Patio and Patra Ni Macchi. Berry Pulao, Bohri Kheema Pav, Chicken Baida Roti and Bhendi Bazaar Sheekh Paratha, which have been caringly curated and crafted by Chef Irfan Pabaney.

Mutton Berry Pulao

The vibrant, pulsating and spacious place in bright hues of yellow and blue also has a well-stocked bar offering quirky cocktails and nostalgic drinks. We loved the all-natural sugarcane juice with hints of ginger and mint.

Lagan Nu Custard

You can also relive the past with Kala Khatta or settle for the Classic Irani Chai along with some freshly baked cookies like Nankhatai, Shrewsbury and Ginger biscuits. The dessert section too has some yummy Irani cafe options including the nostalgic Bun Muska, Mawa Cake, Kahri and Caramel Custard.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two