Resto-bar Capella offers some great pairings of food and craft beer, fresh from their microbrewery

While the city is slowly waking up to activity post-lockdown and getting back to the groove, F&B players are inventing new ways to catch our attention by making the most of the limited hours they are allowed to function in Kolkata. And lounge-cum-sky bar Capella, nestled in Sector V, is surely a frontrunner in this race with their newly-opened microbrewery serving up some great craft beer options along with a revamped menu.

Exteriors of Capella

We went to check out the same on a weekday afternoon and were happy to see normalcy slowly setting in, with cheerful faces chattering away on a busy working day. The clinking of cutlery at once made us feel at home as we settled ourselves in a corner lounge of the sprawling diner for a delectable tasting session.

According to industry experts, reduced timings for dining out have greatly impacted eating-out habits, with most of the patrons opting for quick bites or filling entrées alongside their favourite drinks. “Fine dining is gradually becoming a thing of the past, with the world witnessing the emergence of casual dining in the wake of the pandemic. Entrées are stealing the show everywhere and we, too, have come up with interesting dishes paired with our craft beers that one can enjoy with friends and family at any time of the day,” shares Ayan Mitra, general manager, AltAir Boutique Hotel in which Capella is housed.

Craft beer from Capella's microbrewery

Capella’s craft beers have a unique and sharp taste with the primary ingredients comprising malt, hops, yeast and water. We tried out the three variants, including Cygnus, a Belgian-style witbier with pronounced notes of orange zest and coriander; Crux, a crispy lager with a smooth aftertaste and Lepus (wheat IPA), a hoppy drink with citrus flavour. We had these fresh brews with an array of entremets ranging from Middle East platters to Mediterranean delights and Asian comfort bowls.

Greek Mezze Platter

The first one to arrive at our table was the Greek Mezze platter replete with baba ganoush, hummus, beetroot labneh, veg falafel, Lebanese pickles and served with zaatar bread. We washed it down with Crux that went well with the platter. “We strictly maintain a sustainable approach and use local seasonal produce procured from farmers. We are using seafood that’s not frozen, with our suppliers sending fresh catch according to our requirements. We are also getting our chocolates and a few bakery products from an artisanal bakery based out of Puducherry,” shares Chef Chiranjib Chatterjee, cluster executive Chef, AltAir Boutique Hotel.

Pizza

Capella is known for its sourdough Neapolitan style pizzas and we couldn’t just resist having a few slices of the BBQ pizza loaded with cheese, chicken, charred onion, bell peppers and sweet basil. We paired it with the Cygnus beer and highly recommend the same.

Green Coriander Ramen

Our mains consisted of a comforting bowl of dry tossed Green Coriander Ramen with a special spice infused broth and accompaniments. It had the right notes of fresh herbs and the broth’s consistency and flavour were balanced.

Death by Chocolate

For desserts, nothing could have been better than Death by Chocolate. In their zest to serve everything related to chocolate on a single plate, they drowned us into a toothsome, gooey world of mudpies, puddings and ice cream. And for a change, we weren’t left complaining.

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 ++

