Calcutta Cooks' Raksha Bandhan special delectables come in bejewelled briefcases

Impress your siblings with a briefcase full of goodies that are no less than precious jewels. Patisserie brand Calcutta Cooks has come up with an exotic range of confections to sort your Rakhi gifting woes, boxed up in bedecked jewellery cases.

Goodie box from Calcutta Cooks

"We have tried to make the offerings as varied as possible with a mix of flavours that will appeal to all kinds of palates. Since Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion, we have also introduced special bejewelled mini briefcases encrusted with ornate handles to add that extra special touch to the gifts," tells baker Onirban Sen, owner of confectionery.

Cookies from Calcutta Cooks

Choose from a wide range of delectables that includes, salted caramel brownies, choco chips brownies, butter cookies, mixed fruit dark chocolate bark, Lemon Pound Cake, Tiramisu, Belgian Dark Chocolate Cheese Tub and Blueberry Cheese Tub.

Price starts from: Rs 1,000 onwards Insta handle: @calcuttacooks